Bernstein Says Buy the Dip in Bitcoin Mining Stocks Ahead of BTC Price 'Inflection'

However, this underperformance might provide a window for investors looking for an opportunity to buy into mining stocks.



“Just like bitcoin, the next two months offer a dip buying opportunity in bitcoin miners,” as the stocks will offer "higher beta trade" to the next bitcoin price inflection, analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra wrote.



There may be a further temporary weakness in bitcoin, with a potential short-term bottom in the $38,000-$42,000 range for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the report said. Still, investors should be "structurally long" ahead of the next halving event , expected in April.



In a separate note on Wednesday, Bernstein reiterated its bullish call on the miners.



The broker recommends “achieving bitcoin exposure via bitcoin miners that offer a higher-beta than bitcoin driven by EBITDA expansion and market multiple growth into the bull cycle.”



Bernstein says it prefers outperform rated stocks Riot Platforms (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK).



