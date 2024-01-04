Bitcoin ETFs Could Spark Huge BTC Trading. The Market Appears Up to the Task

APs create and redeem ETF shares, directing investor money into and out of the fund; while that may sound mundane, it's a vital part of ensuring the price of an ETF remains closely linked to the value of the fund's underlying holdings. With Grayscale's trust, shares cannot be redeemed. That can lead to there being an oversupply of trust shares, putting downward pressure on their price. And, indeed, the trust has wandered far below its so-called net asset value in recent years – part of why Grayscale wants to turn it into an ETF.