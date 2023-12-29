Privacy Tokens DASH, ZCH, XMR Take Hit as OKX Says It Will Suspend Trading
More than 20 trading pairs will be delisted next week as they no longer meet the crypto exchange's listing criteria.
Privacy tokens dash (DASH), monero (XMR) and ZCash (ZCH) slumped as much as 10% as prominent crypto exchange OKX said Friday it will delist their trading pairs on Jan. 5.
“Based on feedback from users and the OKX Token Delisting / Hiding Guideline, we will be delisting several trading pairs that do not fulfill our listing criteria,” OKX wrote on its website.
While OKX did not explicitly say it was banning the tokens because they offer enhanced privacy for transactions, many of those listed fall into that category.
Privacy coins are cryptocurrencies that preserve anonymity by obscuring the flow of money across their networks. They make it difficult to work out who sent what to whom – which is useful if you don’t want anyone snooping on your financial activity – and are not popular with regulators.
UPDATE (Dec. 29, 09:55 UTC): Adds description of privacy coins in last paragraph.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.