Solana's Scorching Rally Shows Ethereum Has a Serious Competitor

The failure amid a hack of Mt. Gox a decade ago was a milestone for the industry, an early sign crypto would need better infrastructure to thrive or, at least, survive. Some 850,000 bitcoins were stolen in that incident, a hoard now worth about $36 billion. All these years later, it appears former customers are starting to get repaid . From CoinDesk's coverage: "The repayment could have some impact on bitcoin prices , due to the sheer volume of the tokens being released, but would not destablize the market, UBS had said in a report earlier this year."