Cathie Wood's ARK Invests in ProShares Bitcoin ETF After Dumping Grayscale Holdings
The investment fund bought $9.2 million worth of BITO shares and also sold $27.6 million worth of Coinbase stock.
ARK Invest bought 4.3 million shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) yesterday after dumping its remaining holdings of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
The ProShares stake is valued at $9.2 million based on closing prices. Cathie Wood's investment vehicle also sold $27.6 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) stock and bought 20,000 shares of the Ark 21Shares Active Bitcoin Future Strategy ETF, according to an emailed transaction notice.
The ProShares exchange-traded fund, which started trading in October 2021 as the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF, now accounts for 5.03% of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), its sixth-largest holding. The fund no longer holds any GBTC shares, with the last reported sale on Dec. 20. At just under 12%, Coinbase remains the fund's largest holding even after Wednesday's sale of 148,885 shares.
The change in holdings comes ahead of next month's expected decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether to allow spot bitcoin ETFs to trade in the U.S. Both Grayscale and Ark 21Shares have ETF applications filed with the regulator, which has been meeting with applicants.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.