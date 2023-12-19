OKX Wallet Users Warned to Update App to Avoid Code Vulnerability
Blockchain security firm Certik has warned OKX Wallet users to update their iOS app after a critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability was found in a previous version.
Certik wrote on X that using the previous version could lead to the "potential compromise of sensitive data and crypto assets."
It added that OKX "responded swiftly and issued an updated version today."
It is unclear whether any funds have been stolen from OKX wallet users. OKX did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
Cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges have been increasingly targeted by hackers in recent months; in November $114 million was stolen from Poloniex, followed by a $100 million heist at HTX and cross-chain bridge Heco. In June, Atomic wallet users lost $35 million worth of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and other tokens following an update to a new version of the iOS app.
Last week, an exploit targeting Ledger's Connect Kit saw $484,000 being siphoned out of various protocols that used Ledger's integration.
