Early Ethereum Backers Cyber.Fund to Invest $100M in 'Cybernetic Economy'
Cyber.Fund, which also backed Cosmos, Solana and Polkadot, is focused growing the "cybernetic economy," in which blockchain is the bedrock
Investment firm cyber.Fund, an early backer in Ethereum, is committing $100 million to projects that intersect blockchain technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Cyber.Fund, which also backed Cosmos, Solana and Polkadot, is focused on growing the "cybernetic economy," in which blockchain is the bedrock, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.
It describes cybernetic as an interconnected and automated economic framework around which blockchain, AI, and IoT converge.
Following the success of mainstream AI tools like ChatGPT at the start of this year, a number of AI-based tokens emerged in the cryptocurrency industry, sparking predictions that the convergence with artificial intelligence may lead the next bull cycle.
"Cyber.Fund is driven by the belief in blockchain as the foundational layer for a new economy – one that is programmable, trustless, and decentralized," co-founder Konstantin Lomashuk said. “The cybernetic economy represents a new era of innovation and collective growth, and we at cyber.Fund are fully prepared to be at the forefront of this transformation.”
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.