Sushi Hit by Front-End Exploit; Compromised Ledger-Linked Kit Endangers Other DeFi Protocols
Sushi's CTO said the exploit endangers many other decentralized applications.
Sushi's Chief Technology Officer warned of an industry-wide exploit related to a Ledger's Connect Kit as the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol was hit by a front-end exploit.
“Do not interact with ANY dApps until further notice,” Sushi CTO Matthew Lilley wrote on X. “It appears that a commonly used web3 connector has been compromised, which allows for injection of malicious code affecting numerous dApps.”
"We've identified a critical issue the ledger connector has been compromised, potentially allowing the injection of malicious code affecting various dApps," Sushi wrote in an official statement. "If you have the Sushi page open and see an unexpected 'Connect Wallet' pop-up, DO NOT interact or connect your wallet."
A front-end exploit involves hackers altering the user interface (UI) of a website or application. Hackers can then alter functions to divert capital to themselves. A front-end exploit does not gain access to a protocol’s hot wallets.
Lilley said the suspicious code stems from hardware wallet provider Ledger’s GitHub page. One X user pointed out that Ledger’s library had been compromised and replaced with a token drainer.
The exploit reportedly prompts users to connect their wallets via a pop-up, which then triggers the token drainer.
Issues have also been reported across other DeFi websites, including Zapper and RevokeCash.
Ledger did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 13:23 UTC): Adds context throughout.
