Crypto Custody Firm Ledger Cuts 12% of Staff

The company cited macroeconomic headwinds limiting the company's ability to drive revenue as a reason for the cuts.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconOct 5, 2023 at 5:34 p.m. UTC
ledger thumb drive

Ledger announces job cuts (Unsplash)

Ledger, the crypto wallet hardware maker, is laying off 12% of its staff, according to an announcement from the company's CEO, Pascal Gauthier.

The story was first reported by Bloomberg.

“Macroeconomic headwinds are limiting our ability to generate revenue," wrote Gauthier. “In response to the current market conditions and business realities, we must reduce roles across the global business.”

The Paris-based company has 734 employees, according to LinkedIn, so a 12% cut would mean the elimination of roughly 88 jobs. The cuts come just months after Ledger announced it had raised most of a $109 million funding round at around a $1.4 billion valuation.

Job losses have become the norm across the crypto industry during this bear market. Earlier this week, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis laid off 15% of its staff.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

