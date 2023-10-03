Blockchain Analytics Firm Chainalysis Cuts 15% Staff
This is the second round of layoffs by the analytics firm in less than 12 months.
Blockchain analytics firm Chainalyis has cut 15% of its workforce, the company said on Tuesday.
This is the second round of layoffs by the New York-based firm in the past 12 months, Chainalysis had laid off 5% of its staff in February. Chainalysis, which specializes in analyzing and tracking crypto transactions for risk-management purposes, is said to have an employee base of 900.
"While Chainalysis continues to be well positioned for long-term success as a consistently top-performing software company, we are very focused on growing efficiently and, due to market conditions, believe it necessary to reduce our expenses at this time. We remain committed to our mission to build trust in blockchains among government agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses," the company said in a statement.
The layoffs are the latest in a series of job cuts by crypto firms, which includes Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD). The crypto industry has been reeling from the fall out of the crypto winter, which has led to a series of bankruptcy and job cuts.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.