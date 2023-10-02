Crypto Investment Firm Deus X Capital Launches With $1B in Assets
The family office backed investment and operating company begins with an initial $1 billion of assets.
Deus X Capital, a family office backed investment firm, launched today with Tim Grant as CEO, the company said in a statement.
The company begins with $1 billion of assets, including existing investments and capital to be deployed in private equity, venture capital and fund allocation opportunities in the digital asset, blockchain, fintech and institutional capital markets sectors.
Grant was previously Head of EMEA at Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital (GLXY). Prior to this he was CEO of SIX Digital Exchange and worked at TradFi giant UBS.
Stuart Connolly has been appointed chief investment officer, the firm said.
“The existing financial system is expensive, unwieldy and works for the few, not the many,” Grant said, adding that “we are committed to investing in and building the most innovative digital asset, fintech and capital markets businesses.”
The firm’s existing investments include stakes in publicly listed companies such as crypto financial services firm Galaxy and asset manager Hilbert Group (HILB). It also has allocations to a number of hedge funds.
Deus X Capital invests globally and has a presence in Malta, London and the UAE.
