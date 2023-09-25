Bitcoin
Finance

Crypto Exchange HTX Lost $8M of Ether Due to a Hack, Justin Sun Says

HTX advisor Justin Sun said the amount stolen equates to two weeks worth of revenue, and the firm has fully covered the losses.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconSep 25, 2023 at 2:54 p.m. UTC
Hacker steals $8 million of ETH from HTX (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Hacker steals $8 million of ETH from HTX (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

HTX, formerly Huobi, has been hacked with a total loss of 500 ether (ETH) worth around $8 million, according to HTX adviser and Tron founder Justin Sun.

The incident occurred on Sunday and was identified immediately. HTX has fully covered the losses, and funds are safe, Sun added on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The hacked wallet appears to be one of HTX's hot wallets, with it receiving around $500 million in deposits from Binance since its creation in March, according to Arkham data.

"$8 million represents a relatively small sum in comparison to the $3 billion worth of assets held by our users. It also amounts to just two weeks' revenue for the HTX platform," Sun wrote on X.

"As a result, all funds are secure, and trading operations have continued as usual. We promptly addressed and resolved all issues, restoring the platform to its normal state without delay."

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Read more about
HuobiJustin SunHack