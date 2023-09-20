Bitcoin
DeFi Protocol Balancer Says Web Front End Is ‘Under Attack’

On-chain data appears to show the attacker has stolen over $200,000 from users.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconSep 20, 2023 at 8:31 a.m. UTC
MetaMask Chrome plugin's warning message

(MetaMask Chrome Plugin)

Decentralized trading protocol Balancer said its web front end is suffering from an exploit and urged users not to interact with the website.

Currently, tweets from Balancer and a warning from the Metamask wallet suggest the Balancer URL, or web address, has suffered a redirect attack and users are being sent to a malicious page rather than the authentic site.

A wallet address identified by internet sleuth ZachXBT shows that over $200,000 in digital assets may have been stolen. According to Nansen.ai data, the wallet’s current balance is just over $100,000, with most of the assets being stETH and DAI.

On-chain data suggests that the user behind the wallet has been moving some of the stolen proceeds to Aave.

(Etherscan)
(Etherscan)

All this comes roughly a month after Balancer warned the public about an unrelated vulnerability in the protocol's pools and urged users to withdraw their assets.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

