Islamic Coin in Pact With CoinDesk Indices to Discuss Sharia-Compliant Benchmarks
Islamic Coin is the native currency of HAQQ, a blockchain focused on developing a Shariah-compliant financial ecosystem.
Islamic Coin has entered into a memorandum of understanding with CoinDesk Indices to discuss building Shariah-compliant crypto benchmarks for the Middle East and North Africa markets.
Another aim of the partnership is licensing CoinDesk Indices benchmarks for exchange-traded financial products. Also, HAQQ – a blockchain focused on creating a Shariah-compliant financial system and the home of Islamic Coin – will get access to CDI's API for selected digital assets, including for its digital asset exchange.
"With the global Islamic finance market forecasted to surpass $3.69 trillion by 2024, this collaboration is poised to reshape the landscape of Shariah-compliant digital financial services," said Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi, founder of Islamic Coin.
CoinDesk Indices is a subsidiary of CoinDesk.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.