Crypto Safekeeping Specialist Fireblocks Introduces Non-Custodial Wallet Service

“This non-custodial release allows a fintech, web3 company or corporate to create a wallet, where one of the key shares is sitting with the user – either in their web browser or mobile app, with iOS and Android – and the other key share is held with Fireblocks or with the service provider,” Shaulov said. “Basically, that other key share is responsible for security and the ability to recover the overall wallet if the client loses his phone, for example.”