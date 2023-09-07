Coinbase-Backed Insurance Alternative OpenCover Debuts on Layer 2 Blockchain Base

Bitcoin
$25,775.35+0.89%
Ethereum
$1,630.71+0.69%
Binance Coin
$214.66+0.72%
XRP
$0.49959636+0.75%
Cardano
$0.25468667+0.21%
Dogecoin
$0.06324011-0.01%
Solana
$19.55+1.90%
Tron
$0.07900517+1.73%
Toncoin
$1.82+1.82%
Polkadot
$4.26+1.25%
Polygon
$0.55432671+1.46%
Litecoin
$62.96+0.33%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000762+0.06%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,919.08+0.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$190.76+0.06%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.80+1.51%
Avalanche
$9.92+0.70%
Stellar
$0.12338380+5.01%
Chainlink
$6.26+2.02%
Uniswap
$4.44+1.56%
TrueUSD
$0.99876603+0.11%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.11%
Monero
$142.55+2.53%
OKB
$41.90+0.52%
Ethereum Classic
$15.42+0.64%
Cosmos
$6.84+1.15%
Hedera
$0.04939897+2.68%
Internet Computer
$3.33+0.90%
Quant
$100.98+1.95%
Filecoin
$3.24+0.22%
Lido DAO
$1.59+0.64%
Cronos
$0.05084000+1.95%
Aptos
$5.58+2.48%
Arbitrum
$0.90703340+1.90%
VeChain
$0.01555859+0.64%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+1.83%
Optimism
$1.32+0.64%
Maker
$1,139.26+3.16%
Kaspa
$0.03923105+2.63%
Aave
$55.16+0.99%
The Graph
$0.08647133+0.07%
Synthetix
$2.35+0.32%
XDC Network
$0.05413242-1.41%
Algorand
$0.09522750+3.03%
USDD
$0.99642017+0.09%
Tezos
$0.68960000+0.47%
EOS
$0.58010000+1.19%
Stacks
$0.46179762+1.07%
MultiverseX
$24.62+1.13%
The Sandbox
$0.30531357+0.44%
Theta
$0.62332320+0.10%
Immutable X
$0.54238988+0.13%
Axie Infinity
$4.54+1.40%
Bitcoin SV
$30.28+0.70%
Injective Protocol
$6.87+1.17%
Fantom
$0.20186613+0.98%
Radix
$0.05327944+0.09%
Decentraland
$0.29476930+1.09%
Render Token
$1.45+6.95%
GateToken
$3.91-0.65%
NEO
$7.42+2.02%
Kava.io
$0.68347426+3.24%
ApeCoin
$1.36+2.61%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.15%
IOTA
$0.17658980+4.27%
THORChain
$1.59+2.58%
PAX Gold
$1,906.35+0.13%
Rocket Pool
$23.44+0.56%
eCash
$0.00002315+1.11%
Flow
$0.43301922+0.02%
Klaytn
$0.13278433+0.57%
Gala
$0.01602904+1.75%
Chiliz
$0.05891653-0.61%
Frax Share
$5.53-0.58%
KuCoin Token
$4.00+1.78%
Casper
$0.03405290+0.30%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44111096-0.02%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.66%
Sui
$0.48120445-0.51%
Huobi Token
$2.38-0.89%
Mina
$0.37961708+2.49%
dYdX
$2.07+1.06%
Luna Classic
$0.00006063+0.72%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80568142+1.20%
Nexo
$0.58540613+0.18%
Astar
$0.05936950+8.22%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.12%
GMX
$34.32+3.26%
Dash
$25.95+2.10%
Flare
$0.01272985-1.64%
Woo Network
$0.16244970+1.46%
Arweave
$4.26+2.62%
Zilliqa
$0.01637800+1.10%
PancakeSwap
$1.24+0.66%
Compound
$39.68-0.68%
Conflux
$0.12728074+2.39%
Gnosis
$102.77-0.22%
Enjin
$0.25838579+0.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.24408925-3.38%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16964000+0.75%
SafePal
$0.59927640+0.85%
1inch Network
$0.24494390+0.31%
Illuvium
$41.16+1.04%
SingularityNET
$0.19274432+3.90%
SEI
$0.12909952+4.76%
Loopring
$0.18397441+0.55%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.04+4.03%
Qtum
$2.13-0.30%
NEM
$0.02457469+0.50%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.95759301-5.43%
Osmosis
$0.35777203+0.68%
Celo
$0.42736586+0.75%
Helium
$1.49-1.42%
Mask Network
$2.59+1.13%
Convex Finance
$2.54-2.69%
Decred
$13.17+1.56%
Zcash
$24.86+0.69%
Oasis Network
$0.04033682+1.54%
Livepeer
$6.74-6.79%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.51-1.40%
Holo
$0.00105024+1.04%
Ankr
$0.01864082+1.94%
Wemix
$0.58218036+1.67%
JasmyCoin
$0.00378293+2.26%
Beldex
$0.03260406-2.60%
Yearn Finance
$5,439.02-1.44%
Ravencoin
$0.01499228+0.64%
Stepn
$0.15875246+0.82%
Aragon
$4.36+0.44%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.70%
Kusama
$19.11+1.61%
BLUR
$0.18821690-1.78%
Audius
$0.15202379+0.87%
FLOKI
$0.00001688+0.82%
Golem
$0.16616902+1.00%
ICON
$0.16533827+1.42%
Worldcoin
$1.23+6.77%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40990188+1.46%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19256784-1.52%
Waves
$1.50+1.35%
Balancer
$3.40+2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.35-0.23%
SXP
$0.25278861+1.98%
Siacoin
$0.00277956+1.02%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32727091+2.27%
IoTeX
$0.01481580+3.40%
Axelar
$0.35561382-0.90%
Band Protocol
$1.03+0.92%
Biconomy
$0.21006902+0.24%
Merit Circle
$0.29464307-0.27%
Moonbeam
$0.18560512+1.01%
Wax
$0.03905536+0.19%
Kadena
$0.49287120+3.41%
TerraUSD
$0.01192611-0.26%
Harmony
$0.00947849+0.45%
Polymath Network
$0.12920000+2.95%
Sushiswap
$0.59060312+0.38%
DigiByte
$0.00669309+2.48%
Stargate Finance
$0.53746468+1.91%
Skale
$0.02210393+2.83%
API3
$1.09-2.78%
Amp
$0.00182997+0.34%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+1.34%
Horizen
$7.15-0.62%
Lisk
$0.69477404+0.36%
Gains Network
$3.23+0.29%
Kyber Network
$0.53521276-0.74%
OriginTrail
$0.24201554+3.41%
Nervos Network
$0.00276167+0.88%
Cartesi
$0.12511675+1.89%
Joe
$0.26758944+7.54%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.82-5.73%
Numeraire
$14.33+1.63%
Core
$0.55882329+1.08%
Nano
$0.62322892-0.77%
PlayDapp
$0.14639130+1.09%
Coin98
$0.14181211+1.57%
Liquity
$0.85398111+0.08%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$11.04+17.47%
iExec RLC
$1.08-0.02%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.43%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.03+35.90%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-1.13%
Steem
$0.15578096-1.09%
Marlin
$0.00852004+8.43%
Radiant Capital
$0.22511923+1.51%
Radworks
$1.34+0.77%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01338870+1.98%
Celer Network
$0.01161495+1.21%
Synapse
$0.33959556-1.58%
OMG Network
$0.44840988-3.93%
Bancor
$0.43010410-0.12%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77757167+0.93%
Syscoin
$0.08466244-0.21%
SPACE ID
$0.20891899+0.49%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143695+2.34%
WINkLink
$0.00006191+1.45%
Gitcoin
$0.97671484-3.95%
Hashflow
$0.33814170-0.18%
Sweat Economy
$0.00760798-1.41%
Dent
$0.00061639+2.39%
Celsius
$0.13875995-1.69%
NKN
$0.08920725+1.38%
Powerledger
$0.13490351+1.33%
Bluzelle
$0.13586346+0.14%
Civic
$0.06977740+1.48%
Verge
$0.00336722+2.42%
Secret
$0.25669215+0.78%
Bifrost
$0.03866080-2.80%
Galxe
$1.14+3.21%
Stormx
$0.00477169+0.35%
Chromia
$0.08919121+1.97%
MOBOX
$0.24435826+0.41%
Request
$0.06566438+1.31%
Sun Token
$0.00520703-0.09%
MetisDAO
$11.31-0.42%
COTI
$0.04037161+3.03%
Spell Token
$0.00040487+2.62%
Keep Network
$0.08584015+1.27%
Ren
$0.04533975+1.01%
WazirX
$0.09851161+1.11%
ARPA
$0.04549325+3.28%
XYO Network
$0.00306522-0.57%
Verasity
$0.00410131-0.06%
Adventure Gold
$0.53458951-1.61%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22295951+2.21%
Aavegotchi
$0.80560391-0.18%
Boba Network
$0.11933273+1.65%
Badger DAO
$2.02-0.96%
Origin Protocol
$0.07906147+4.59%
Raydium
$0.17296928-0.70%
SuperRare
$0.06169199+0.14%
Alien Worlds
$0.01036924+0.59%
Orchid
$0.06252661+0.56%
Index Chain
$0.04825095+0.57%
Voyager Token
$0.12180472+3.39%
Maple
$4.44-0.54%
MOON
$0.32769272-1.35%
Moonriver
$4.31+4.20%
Storj
$0.23396907+1.66%
Reef
$0.00147070-1.72%
Rally
$0.00668152-1.08%
CEEK VR
$0.04021759-0.22%
TrueFi
$0.03126082+2.05%
RACA
$0.00009640+0.97%
LCX
$0.04044699-3.59%
GAS
$2.25+0.23%
LooksRare
$0.05539660+3.29%
Saitama
$0.00065684+1.41%
Ethernity
$1.52-4.27%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.02-14.87%
DIA
$0.23266149+0.52%
Polkastarter
$0.25816349+1.67%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10714752+2.08%
Travala.com
$0.45712440-3.34%
CLV
$0.03190093-0.01%
Keep3rV1
$45.24+4.67%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18783712-0.74%
Virtua
$0.02007672+0.76%
Alchemix
$11.01+0.52%
BarnBridge
$2.23-0.29%
Enzyme
$14.26-0.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13570917+1.83%
Star Atlas
$0.00144665-0.62%
MXC
$0.00819112-14.23%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076219+0.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.01%
district0x
$0.02408111+3.68%
0x
$0.17104553-0.18%
Harvest Finance
$22.61+4.73%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.93-0.49%
Velas
$0.00586013+3.71%
StaFi
$0.24780492+3.09%
Serum
$0.03592011+4.36%
Decentral Games
$0.01837235-1.42%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000062+0.68%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00305268-1.21%
Tamadoge
$0.01112602+1.77%
Rarible
$0.93532584-0.36%
Bonk
$0.00000023+3.46%
Augur
$1.11-0.94%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00969060+2.41%
Tokemak
$0.44025581-0.03%
Quantstamp
$0.01004759+0.63%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01335919+0.10%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04338501+7.92%
FTX Token
$1.04-0.42%
Braintrust
$0.30741458+4.43%
Pepe
$0.00000080+2.13%
BitDAO
$0.41383407-1.78%
Threshold
$0.01714977+1.04%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08318466-1.28%
Human
$0.04568369-2.24%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.49%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04-0.25%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.65%
PayPal USD
$0.99867218-1.21%
Tether
$0.99965092-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Coinbase-Backed Insurance Alternative OpenCover Debuts on Layer 2 Blockchain Base

OpenCover, which raised $4 million in a seed round led by the likes of NFX and Jump Crypto, received a $200,000 funding bump from Coinbase to bolster its debut on Base.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 2:21 p.m. UTC
Insurance (Vlad Deep/Unsplash)

(Vlad Deep/Unsplash)

OpenCover, a distributor of decentralized insurance aimed at cryptocurrency and Web3 platforms, has gone live on Base, the Ethereum overlay blockchain built by Nasdaq-listed U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN). The mutual insurance provider also received a Base ecosystem funding bump from Coinbase.

OpenCover is working with decentralized finance (DeFi) cover provider Nexus Mutual, which allows investors to collectively govern pools of capital to provide insurance-like cover under the auspices of a U.K.-based discretionary mutual.

Insurance within the crypto industry is sparse, and experimental areas like DeFi present a set of risks that even digital asset underwriting specialists tend to shy away from. On the other hand, there exists an excess of capital looking to be deployed by DeFi cover pioneers like Nexus Mutual.

OpenCover, which raised $4 million in a seed round led by the likes of NFX and Jump Crypto, received a $200,000 funding bump from Coinbase to bolster its debut on Base, according to OpenCover CEO Jeremiah Smith.

The insurance alternative, which is also rolling out on Optimism, another Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, is working with Aave, Uniswap, Curve, Safe, Morpho, Synthetix, Beefy, Angle, 1inch and Yearn, Smith said.

“OpenCover is an insurance alternative and cover aggregator that essentially offers protection against protocol failures, such as what happened with Curve a few weeks back,” Smith said in an interview with CoinDesk. “We have $200-plus million in underwriting capital from Nexus that is now directly accessible for the very first time on a layer 2.”

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Ian Allison
Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Follow @IanAllison123 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.