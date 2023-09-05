Bitcoin
Genesis to Shutter Crypto Trading Desk for US Market

The subsidiary had escaped parent company Genesis Global's lending-induced bankruptcy.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconSep 5, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 5, 2023 at 4:58 p.m. UTC
A Genesis booth at the FTX conference in the Bahamas (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

A Genesis booth at the FTX conference in the Bahamas (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Genesis’ U.S.-focused spot crypto trading business will shut down later this month, according to an email sent to clients Tuesday.

Genesis Global Trading (GGT) will close its over-the-counter trading platform on Sept. 18. All trades must be settled by Sept. 21 and all remaining open accounts will be closed end of day on the 30th. “The decision was made voluntarily and for business reasons,” the email said.

GGT was one of a handful of Genesis-linked companies that escaped the conglomerate’s crypto lending-induced bankruptcy earlier this year. Another trading-focused wing, GGC International Limited, will continue to run its spot and derivative trading services, the email said.

Genesis is owned by DCG, as is CoinDesk.

UPDATE (Sept. 5, 2023, 16:57 UTC): Adds U.S. focus.


Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

