Robinhood and Jump Trading No Longer Have Crypto Partnership: Source
The retail broker’s entry into crypto several years ago was powered by Jump Trading, which is a giant in traditional financial markets.
Robinhood Markets Inc., the retail broker whose entry into crypto several years ago was powered by Chicago-based juggernaut Jump Trading, is no longer doing business with the firm, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk.
Robinhood’s no-fee crypto business depends on market-making firms to keep its billions of dollars in volume trading smoothly. But Jump has been reportedly backing away from the U.S. market amid heightened regulatory scrutiny.
On-chain data suggests Jump and Robinhood split ways in early July.
Robinhood declined to comment. Jump could not be immediately reached for comment.
Intel from the source adds to little-noticed public evidence their relationship had changed. Robinhood’s financial reports haven’t mentioned Tai Mo Shan Ltd. – the Jump affiliate that handled Robinhood’s order flow – since the fourth quarter of 2022.
Instead, the publicly traded broker is working with competing market-making firms including B2C2, which now handles the lion’s share of Robinhood’s crypto flow, according to public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Why Robinhood and Jump are no longer working together isn’t clear. Jump has for years been one of the largest market makers in traditional finance, a dominant presence on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other markets owned by CME Group. The U.S. government’s 2023 crypto crackdown has made it harder for TradFi players to remain as visible in crypto.
Jump was the original firm supporting Robinhood’s crypto ambitions and anchored market making for its lucrative service heading into the 2021 bull market peak.
UPDATE (Aug. 29, 2023, 17:52 UTC): Adds on-chain evidence.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.