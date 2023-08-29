Indian Crypto Exchange CoinSwitch Cuts Support Team, Citing Market Doldrums

CoinSwitch is not alone in needing to adapt to a changed environment. Earlier this month, rival CoinDCX cut about 12% of its staff, laying off 71 employees as a bear crypto market and India's tax regime conspired to reduce trading volumes and thus revenue. India has imposed stiff taxes on crypto, including a 30% tax on crypto profits and a more controversial 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on all transactions since Feb. 1 2022.