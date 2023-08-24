Binance to Withdraw Debit Card in Latin America, Middle East

Bitcoin
$26,504.76+2.22%
Ethereum
$1,672.35+1.93%
Binance Coin
$220.45+2.76%
XRP
$0.52748986+1.30%
Cardano
$0.26728250+2.97%
Dogecoin
$0.06389171+0.64%
Solana
$21.80+5.46%
Tron
$0.07764554+1.60%
Polkadot
$4.49+1.72%
Polygon
$0.55807243+0.98%
Toncoin
$1.43+3.31%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000835+0.76%
Litecoin
$65.59+1.52%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,663.01+2.74%
Bitcoin Cash
$192.53+2.56%
Uniswap
$4.76+1.42%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.86-0.28%
Avalanche
$10.36+2.03%
Stellar
$0.12682687+4.25%
Chainlink
$6.30+0.92%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.11%
TrueUSD
$0.99987118+0.06%
OKB
$43.93+1.17%
Monero
$139.34-3.29%
Ethereum Classic
$16.16+2.79%
Cosmos
$7.40+0.28%
Hedera
$0.06196772+5.13%
Internet Computer
$3.63+6.56%
Filecoin
$3.44+1.30%
Lido DAO
$1.69+2.37%
Quant
$101.05+1.96%
Aptos
$6.02+2.33%
Cronos
$0.05177916+1.24%
Arbitrum
$1.01+1.71%
VeChain
$0.01617424+0.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.20+1.06%
Optimism
$1.57-0.04%
Maker
$1,091.13+6.12%
The Graph
$0.09359572+3.54%
Aave
$58.40+5.25%
Kaspa
$0.03899484-1.94%
Algorand
$0.09840173+1.32%
XDC Network
$0.05498659+2.73%
USDD
$0.99802768+0.18%
Synthetix
$2.13+2.30%
MultiverseX
$26.45+1.43%
Stacks
$0.48766121+3.83%
The Sandbox
$0.32993722+0.63%
Immutable X
$0.60390670+7.30%
Tezos
$0.70700000+1.73%
EOS
$0.59140284+2.00%
Axie Infinity
$4.98+1.33%
Theta
$0.64250119+1.89%
Injective Protocol
$7.63+1.39%
Bitcoin SV
$30.98+1.80%
Fantom
$0.21038542+4.33%
Decentraland
$0.31006814+2.66%
Render Token
$1.52+10.60%
ApeCoin
$1.50+0.20%
Radix
$0.05348227-1.78%
GateToken
$3.91+1.00%
Gala
$0.02018963+3.72%
NEO
$7.29+1.27%
Kava.io
$0.71027225+2.69%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99829105-0.38%
Rocket Pool
$25.34+4.13%
Flow
$0.46408264+1.66%
PAX Gold
$1,917.33+0.56%
KuCoin Token
$4.88+1.43%
eCash
$0.00002424+1.13%
THORChain
$1.55-3.53%
Klaytn
$0.14124434+2.22%
Chiliz
$0.06442463+2.06%
Frax Share
$6.08+3.10%
Sui
$0.59555173+2.22%
Casper
$0.03650343+0.61%
IOTA
$0.14729488+1.81%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+1.50%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46444033-0.80%
Huobi Token
$2.43+1.59%
Mina
$0.40290627+0.72%
dYdX
$2.20+9.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00006461+0.87%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86170421+0.67%
GMX
$37.45+2.38%
Nexo
$0.59503761+0.80%
Woo Network
$0.18484291+4.30%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.39+16.43%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.28%
Astar
$0.06655894+0.67%
Compound
$44.60+5.68%
Flare
$0.01331703+1.33%
Dash
$26.14-0.71%
Zilliqa
$0.01703664+1.78%
Arweave
$4.38-0.22%
PancakeSwap
$1.30+2.39%
Conflux
$0.13101377+4.78%
Gnosis
$101.69+2.29%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17611000+1.99%
1inch Network
$0.25433715+3.34%
Osmosis
$0.41239095+1.27%
Illuvium
$44.25+2.30%
Enjin
$0.24644161+1.77%
Helium
$1.65+0.51%
Qtum
$2.26+1.92%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.33+3.39%
Loopring
$0.18615746+1.75%
SingularityNET
$0.18794250+8.99%
NEM
$0.02540196+1.48%
Mask Network
$2.77+2.81%
Convex Finance
$2.83+1.39%
Fetch.ai
$0.21463823+7.75%
Celo
$0.43107889+2.30%
SafePal
$0.57926978+8.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.14+0.59%
Oasis Network
$0.04149852+2.81%
Beldex
$0.03722507+0.10%
Zcash
$25.00+1.18%
Ankr
$0.02034392+1.11%
Livepeer
$6.99+7.62%
Decred
$12.85-0.25%
Holo
$0.00111629+1.93%
Stepn
$0.17272365+2.76%
Yearn Finance
$5,737.32+1.06%
BLUR
$0.21735371+3.40%
Worldcoin
$1.47+7.89%
Ravencoin
$0.01568571-0.59%
FLOKI
$0.00001860+2.61%
Kusama
$19.82+1.15%
Golem
$0.17584092+2.27%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.97%
Audius
$0.15776707+1.34%
Wemix
$0.55450953+1.19%
Aragon
$4.28+0.61%
JasmyCoin
$0.00346062+2.44%
ICON
$0.17259453+1.93%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21142926+3.65%
SXP
$0.27538436+4.97%
Waves
$1.58+3.50%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43273194+1.54%
Balancer
$3.57+0.76%
Merit Circle
$0.32623600+3.04%
Siacoin
$0.00288333+1.45%
EthereumPoW
$1.36+0.71%
Moonbeam
$0.19825393+2.29%
Band Protocol
$1.05+4.99%
Wax
$0.04125869+1.79%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31214814+4.61%
Axelar
$0.36277690+1.98%
IoTeX
$0.01431556+0.19%
Biconomy
$0.21301825+1.15%
TerraUSD
$0.01296063+2.39%
Harmony
$0.01028328+2.63%
Polymath Network
$0.13270000-8.04%
Gains Network
$3.90+4.16%
Stargate Finance
$0.55715221+1.22%
Amp
$0.00201857+0.13%
Sushiswap
$0.58592267+0.97%
DigiByte
$0.00680607+0.85%
Kadena
$0.45531615+2.12%
Core
$0.70079283-0.32%
Lisk
$0.72483824+3.18%
Skale
$0.02227611+1.74%
UMA Protocol
$1.40+1.29%
Horizen
$7.28-0.79%
Kyber Network
$0.55380211+2.74%
Nervos Network
$0.00283861+5.59%
Cartesi
$0.12284240+2.28%
PlayDapp
$0.16051697+1.55%
OriginTrail
$0.23029657+8.32%
Synapse
$0.45835301+3.32%
Bitgert
$0.00000021+3.55%
Joe
$0.24208131+2.43%
API3
$0.94121982+1.24%
Coin98
$0.14125188+2.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23+0.83%
Liquity
$0.82441808+2.69%
Nano
$0.57463235+0.30%
iExec RLC
$1.04+0.94%
Steem
$0.16703175+4.92%
Radiant Capital
$0.24557258+4.09%
Numeraire
$11.61+2.77%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.98%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01396287-0.17%
OMG Network
$0.48729315+1.45%
Celer Network
$0.01185194+2.45%
Marlin
$0.00826939+1.91%
Radicle
$1.33-0.42%
Powerledger
$0.15183129+0.81%
Dent
$0.00066110+0.82%
Syscoin
$0.08695955+0.87%
Bancor
$0.43088132+1.15%
Hashflow
$0.34869338+3.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006352+0.78%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146125+1.65%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77889542+1.65%
Verge
$0.00361600+5.79%
Secret
$0.27984434+2.14%
Stormx
$0.00531522+1.18%
Bifrost
$0.04175323+4.50%
Civic
$0.07223311+1.73%
SPACE ID
$0.20128995+3.30%
Bluzelle
$0.13480323-5.44%
NKN
$0.08481809+0.56%
Gitcoin
$0.88813987+1.39%
Galxe
$1.15+0.51%
MOBOX
$0.25782182+0.27%
Sweat Economy
$0.00681970+1.33%
MetisDAO
$12.11+0.21%
Keep Network
$0.09447111+2.82%
Sun Token
$0.00539556+1.12%
Request
$0.06702663+1.02%
Celsius
$0.12167185+4.81%
Chromia
$0.08952383-0.08%
Ren
$0.04947846+2.25%
COTI
$0.04015882+1.70%
Spell Token
$0.00040319+1.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25947770+14.84%
WazirX
$0.10317946-0.29%
XYO Network
$0.00331538+4.14%
Verasity
$0.00421295+1.89%
Raydium
$0.18796346+1.49%
Boba Network
$0.12140962+0.44%
ARPA
$0.04102554+1.59%
Aavegotchi
$0.78667442+3.14%
Adventure Gold
$0.51717201+2.46%
Badger DAO
$2.04+1.63%
Origin Protocol
$0.07914876+0.38%
Orchid
$0.06397955+0.53%
Maple
$4.75+1.53%
SuperRare
$0.06077905+0.20%
Alien Worlds
$0.01021520+2.91%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.32+4.55%
MOON
$0.34273809+1.91%
CEEK VR
$0.04384904+0.92%
TrueFi
$0.03407316+1.76%
Voyager Token
$0.12255729-5.99%
Rally
$0.00712023+2.98%
Storj
$0.24175949+2.69%
Index Chain
$0.04470138+2.45%
LCX
$0.04387056+0.95%
Moonriver
$4.45+1.29%
RACA
$0.00009990+3.35%
LooksRare
$0.06134506+11.72%
GAS
$2.38+7.23%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.42384211+3.07%
Travala.com
$0.57973884-13.78%
Reef
$0.00131965+1.90%
Ethernity
$1.46+0.32%
Saitama
$0.00061305+1.05%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12309686-4.07%
Polkastarter
$0.26530951+2.12%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.60+4.53%
DIA
$0.22085871+1.07%
CLV
$0.03196779+1.74%
Enzyme
$16.05+1.67%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20067092+2.02%
BarnBridge
$2.43-6.31%
Keep3rV1
$45.92+0.08%
Virtua
$0.02016852+0.86%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.56%
Alchemix
$11.06+1.98%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14002363-1.37%
Star Atlas
$0.00155172+0.69%
Onyxcoin
$0.00083758-0.37%
Velas
$0.00804424-5.23%
MXC
$0.00803021+0.62%
0x
$0.17680897+1.81%
district0x
$0.02170511+11.37%
Decentral Games
$0.02227886+8.67%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.07+2.05%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000079+8.84%
Harvest Finance
$21.60+2.00%
Serum
$0.03840971+2.08%
StaFi
$0.24363814+0.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00329773+1.52%
Bonk
$0.00000026+8.39%
Rarible
$0.97204883+1.51%
Augur
$1.29-1.33%
Tokemak
$0.53413078+3.04%
Tamadoge
$0.00814183-1.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01041018+5.12%
Quantstamp
$0.01072028+3.10%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01461657+1.89%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04024797+3.78%
FTX Token
$1.07-0.40%
Braintrust
$0.31107256-2.80%
Pepe
$0.00000109+2.18%
BitDAO
$0.42358110-0.61%
Threshold
$0.01905106+2.38%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08364613+1.52%
Human
$0.04782906-1.00%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.32%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+1.25%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.62%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.25%
Tether
$0.99984822+0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$1.00-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Binance to Withdraw Debit Card in Latin America, Middle East

The cryptocurrency exchange said the card service will terminate Sept. 21.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 24, 2023 at 10:09 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 24, 2023 at 10:27 a.m. UTC
(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

  • The decision was announced in a social media post that did not provide a reason for the move.
  • Binance said that less than 1% of its users in the regions would be affected.

Binance is discontinuing its crypto-backed debit card in Latin America and the Middle East, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by its customer support team on Thursday.

No reason was provided for the decision, though the cryptocurrency exchange went on to say that less than 1% of its users in the regions would be affected. The card has been in use in Latin America for less than a year: It was rolled out in the region's second-biggest country, Argentina, last August and in Brazil, the largest, in January.

The debit card allows users to use their crypto assets to make transactions in shops or online as they would with a debit card issued by their bank. Discontinuation of the Binance Card in Latin America and the Middle East will take effect on Sept. 21, according to the post.

The move follows shortly after the exchange shut its crypto payments service, Binance Connect, which allowed merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrency. The decision was taken by Binance in order to refocus on its main products, the exchange said earlier this month.

Binance had not responded to a request for more details by publication time.

Read More: Binance Needs to Get Off Twitter

UPDATE (Aug. 24, 10:26 UTC): Adds rollout in Brazil and Argentina in second paragraph.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.