Binance to Withdraw Debit Card in Latin America, Middle East
The cryptocurrency exchange said the card service will terminate Sept. 21.
- The decision was announced in a social media post that did not provide a reason for the move.
- Binance said that less than 1% of its users in the regions would be affected.
Binance is discontinuing its crypto-backed debit card in Latin America and the Middle East, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by its customer support team on Thursday.
No reason was provided for the decision, though the cryptocurrency exchange went on to say that less than 1% of its users in the regions would be affected. The card has been in use in Latin America for less than a year: It was rolled out in the region's second-biggest country, Argentina, last August and in Brazil, the largest, in January.
The debit card allows users to use their crypto assets to make transactions in shops or online as they would with a debit card issued by their bank. Discontinuation of the Binance Card in Latin America and the Middle East will take effect on Sept. 21, according to the post.
The move follows shortly after the exchange shut its crypto payments service, Binance Connect, which allowed merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrency. The decision was taken by Binance in order to refocus on its main products, the exchange said earlier this month.
Binance had not responded to a request for more details by publication time.
Read More: Binance Needs to Get Off Twitter
UPDATE (Aug. 24, 10:26 UTC): Adds rollout in Brazil and Argentina in second paragraph.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.