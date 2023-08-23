Ether Staking Demand Remains Unfazed as EigenLayer 100k ETH Cap Limit Filled Within Hours

Bitcoin
$26,009.06-0.13%
Ethereum
$1,643.32-1.20%
Binance Coin
$215.20+2.41%
XRP
$0.52148663+0.14%
Cardano
$0.26020000-0.50%
Dogecoin
$0.06361112+0.57%
Solana
$20.77-1.46%
Tron
$0.07621211+1.58%
Polkadot
$4.42-0.10%
Polygon
$0.55563604+1.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000827+3.11%
Litecoin
$64.86-2.01%
Toncoin
$1.39+2.39%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,097.41-0.89%
Bitcoin Cash
$187.51+0.88%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.85+0.78%
Uniswap
$4.71-0.27%
Avalanche
$10.18-0.89%
Chainlink
$6.23+0.39%
Stellar
$0.12128464-1.56%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.05%
TrueUSD
$0.99929869-0.12%
Monero
$145.99-2.17%
OKB
$43.71+1.54%
Ethereum Classic
$15.66+0.22%
Cosmos
$7.40-0.58%
Hedera
$0.05929180-5.32%
Filecoin
$3.41-0.33%
Internet Computer
$3.40-3.31%
Lido DAO
$1.67+0.68%
Quant
$99.66-1.02%
Cronos
$0.05134095-1.57%
Aptos
$5.93+0.56%
Arbitrum
$1.00-0.64%
VeChain
$0.01615295+0.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.20+5.38%
Optimism
$1.57-0.41%
Maker
$1,030.93-7.81%
The Graph
$0.09084423-1.64%
Aave
$55.67+0.56%
Kaspa
$0.03955311-6.96%
Algorand
$0.09816370+1.06%
XDC Network
$0.05317120-2.40%
USDD
$0.99608533-0.14%
MultiverseX
$26.29-1.59%
Synthetix
$2.10-0.32%
The Sandbox
$0.32703420+0.19%
Stacks
$0.47100925-0.46%
Tezos
$0.69800000+0.87%
EOS
$0.58099529+0.43%
Axie Infinity
$4.93-0.43%
Immutable X
$0.56168785-6.29%
Theta
$0.63027043+0.77%
Injective Protocol
$7.51+0.38%
Bitcoin SV
$30.44-0.54%
Fantom
$0.20313368-0.55%
Decentraland
$0.30296938-0.63%
Radix
$0.05448130-0.92%
ApeCoin
$1.51-1.90%
GateToken
$3.87-0.25%
Render Token
$1.38-1.83%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01-0.31%
NEO
$7.20+1.29%
Gala
$0.01961321+0.34%
Kava.io
$0.69752485-0.58%
THORChain
$1.62-5.92%
Rocket Pool
$24.44-4.13%
Flow
$0.45978479-0.99%
PAX Gold
$1,907.58+0.29%
eCash
$0.00002401+0.08%
KuCoin Token
$4.83-0.94%
Klaytn
$0.13875139-1.60%
Chiliz
$0.06348029-1.82%
Frax Share
$5.88-3.66%
Sui
$0.58248917+4.74%
Casper
$0.03604876+2.53%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47371208+0.64%
IOTA
$0.14521018+0.65%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041+0.04%
Mina
$0.40252034+0.01%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00006446-2.10%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.28%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85991444-0.70%
dYdX
$2.00+3.14%
Nexo
$0.59232661-0.79%
GMX
$36.84-1.02%
Astar
$0.06589570+10.44%
Woo Network
$0.17632479+2.36%
Dash
$26.51-0.52%
Flare
$0.01311837-1.14%
Compound
$42.53-4.95%
Arweave
$4.41-0.73%
Zilliqa
$0.01682864+0.37%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.21+3.56%
PancakeSwap
$1.27-0.92%
Conflux
$0.12628834-0.63%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17360000+0.49%
Gnosis
$98.95-1.58%
1inch Network
$0.24692516-0.18%
Osmosis
$0.40976680-1.26%
Illuvium
$43.24-2.60%
Enjin
$0.24215921+0.01%
Helium
$1.65-5.02%
Qtum
$2.23+0.06%
Loopring
$0.18411544-0.65%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.99-1.52%
NEM
$0.02514402+0.71%
Convex Finance
$2.80-3.46%
Mask Network
$2.70-1.15%
Celo
$0.42387365-0.27%
SingularityNET
$0.17358126-2.21%
Fetch.ai
$0.20096040+2.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.11+0.20%
Zcash
$24.83-2.09%
Oasis Network
$0.04059166+0.47%
Beldex
$0.03624978+1.85%
Ankr
$0.02012422+1.41%
Decred
$12.96-0.05%
SafePal
$0.53148078+6.82%
Holo
$0.00110455-0.13%
Ravencoin
$0.01594107+2.18%
Yearn Finance
$5,737.94+1.37%
Livepeer
$6.51+10.67%
Stepn
$0.16821132+0.23%
BLUR
$0.21136936-2.42%
FLOKI
$0.00001833-0.21%
Kusama
$19.69+2.09%
Worldcoin
$1.39-7.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.87%
Audius
$0.15716736+0.59%
Wemix
$0.55076143-0.87%
Golem
$0.17259717-0.43%
Aragon
$4.21-5.24%
JasmyCoin
$0.00341861+0.76%
ICON
$0.17038931+1.44%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20678321-6.11%
Waves
$1.54-1.62%
Balancer
$3.59-1.07%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42901744-0.84%
SXP
$0.26283097+0.63%
Merit Circle
$0.32467646-5.32%
EthereumPoW
$1.37-1.13%
Siacoin
$0.00284440+0.58%
OriginTrail
$0.37896142+71.92%
Moonbeam
$0.19446291-1.47%
Wax
$0.04070850-1.40%
IoTeX
$0.01435084-0.10%
Band Protocol
$1.01-0.02%
Polymath Network
$0.14870000-8.32%
Axelar
$0.35856316-0.61%
Biconomy
$0.21095538-0.11%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29925791-1.16%
Harmony
$0.01017113+3.89%
TerraUSD
$0.01265845-2.82%
Gains Network
$3.79-0.75%
Stargate Finance
$0.55124690+0.10%
Sushiswap
$0.58423001+0.24%
Amp
$0.00199759-0.85%
DigiByte
$0.00676688+1.13%
Core
$0.70869699-3.83%
Kadena
$0.44790786-1.35%
Horizen
$7.38+2.37%
Skale
$0.02201455+0.16%
Lisk
$0.70447467-1.27%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-1.41%
Kyber Network
$0.54172920+0.71%
Cartesi
$0.12073583+0.31%
Nervos Network
$0.00269133-0.00%
PlayDapp
$0.15858560-1.19%
Synapse
$0.44823620-0.06%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-1.45%
Joe
$0.23789281+1.81%
API3
$0.93416876-1.42%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23+0.93%
Coin98
$0.13840202+0.40%
Nano
$0.56976334-0.16%
iExec RLC
$1.04-0.07%
Liquity
$0.80365496-1.49%
Numeraire
$11.34-0.56%
Steem
$0.15990544-0.32%
Radiant Capital
$0.23688548+0.06%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01410210+0.57%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-3.93%
OMG Network
$0.48201516-1.08%
Radicle
$1.34+1.10%
Marlin
$0.00817085-2.66%
Celer Network
$0.01163342-1.78%
Powerledger
$0.15029480-2.63%
Dent
$0.00065717-0.04%
Bancor
$0.42970331-2.20%
Syscoin
$0.08667342-1.11%
WINkLink
$0.00006308+1.23%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77035887+0.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144089-1.16%
Hashflow
$0.34168836-1.59%
Secret
$0.27694860-3.06%
Stormx
$0.00527125-1.79%
Civic
$0.07148188+0.50%
Bluzelle
$0.13626191+8.25%
Bifrost
$0.04015584+6.87%
SPACE ID
$0.19540438+0.16%
Verge
$0.00337211+2.33%
NKN
$0.08466413-0.17%
Galxe
$1.16-0.54%
MOBOX
$0.25924474+1.54%
Gitcoin
$0.87718889+1.13%
MetisDAO
$12.10-1.70%
Sweat Economy
$0.00670933+2.12%
Chromia
$0.09020733-0.60%
Request
$0.06702647-3.66%
Sun Token
$0.00534301+2.59%
Keep Network
$0.09197430-0.79%
Celsius
$0.11723782-1.44%
Ren
$0.04866167+0.83%
COTI
$0.03974384+0.80%
Spell Token
$0.00040043-0.59%
WazirX
$0.10392249-1.67%
XYO Network
$0.00319997-0.88%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22711229-0.04%
Raydium
$0.18678070-0.14%
Verasity
$0.00407907-2.52%
Boba Network
$0.12045843-0.96%
Origin Protocol
$0.07954356+0.32%
ARPA
$0.04053128+0.18%
Badger DAO
$2.02-0.89%
Aavegotchi
$0.76595529-2.73%
Adventure Gold
$0.50650282+1.06%
Voyager Token
$0.13057885-2.40%
SuperRare
$0.06124791+0.62%
Orchid
$0.06370986+1.54%
Alien Worlds
$0.01006777-1.19%
Maple
$4.63-7.20%
MOON
$0.33966793-3.61%
CEEK VR
$0.04362765-0.54%
TrueFi
$0.03392932+5.61%
Rally
$0.00695613-3.12%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.94+6.62%
Travala.com
$0.65500615+3.78%
Storj
$0.23630986-0.10%
Moonriver
$4.43-1.19%
LCX
$0.04325090-4.37%
Index Chain
$0.04377477-0.15%
RACA
$0.00009673+0.79%
GAS
$2.23-0.45%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41558518+1.87%
LooksRare
$0.05476415+2.02%
Reef
$0.00129567-0.16%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12783270-0.48%
Ethernity
$1.46-0.87%
Saitama
$0.00060881-3.29%
Polkastarter
$0.26200177-0.68%
DIA
$0.21986156-0.47%
BarnBridge
$2.60-2.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.51-1.08%
CLV
$0.03171689-1.12%
Enzyme
$15.91-2.20%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19803670-1.41%
Keep3rV1
$45.82+1.36%
Virtua
$0.02012554-1.39%
Onyxcoin
$0.00083949-0.81%
Velas
$0.00844453+3.72%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13911593-0.22%
Alchemix
$10.90-1.32%
Star Atlas
$0.00152471-1.17%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.29%
MXC
$0.00813221+0.24%
0x
$0.17485326+0.26%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.03-1.92%
Decentral Games
$0.02047871-7.61%
district0x
$0.01939888-3.85%
Harvest Finance
$21.35-1.19%
Serum
$0.03830242-6.30%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074+1.72%
StaFi
$0.24365395+0.21%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00323908+1.05%
Rarible
$0.95486566+1.11%
Bonk
$0.00000025-1.23%
Augur
$1.30-2.13%
Tokemak
$0.51685329-0.30%
Tamadoge
$0.00824813-6.31%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01007120-2.87%
Quantstamp
$0.01102719+5.84%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01432726-3.32%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03927960-0.93%
FTX Token
$1.08+3.54%
Braintrust
$0.31666438+3.58%
Pepe
$0.00000107-0.45%
BitDAO
$0.42630972-1.71%
Threshold
$0.01872061-1.63%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08268938+0.12%
Human
$0.04836549-4.17%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.43%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-1.61%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.91%
PayPal USD
$0.99675385-0.33%
Tether
$0.99997736-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Ether Staking Demand Remains Unfazed as EigenLayer 100k ETH Cap Limit Filled Within Hours

Future cap increases will need to be approved by EigenLayer's multisignatory governance system.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconAug 23, 2023 at 9:03 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 23, 2023 at 9:16 a.m. UTC
EigenLayer deposits (Dune)

EigenLayer deposits (Dune)

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EigenLayer has seen a 207% surge in total value locked (TVL) after it raised its liquid restaking cap to 100,000 ether (ETH).

The restaking protocol, which went live in June, hit the 100,000 cap in a matter of hours as TVL rose from $78 million to $238 million, according to DefiLlama. TVL refers to the number of tokens locked on any crypto platform.

EigenLayer gradually increases its liquid staking token cap before initiating a global pause in order to "enable a more extensive network of users to actively participate in restaking endeavors," as per technical documents.

The protocol allows those staking ETH to restake those assets by depositing liquid staking tokens (LSTs) including lido stETH (stETH), rocket pool ETH (rETH) and coinbase-wrapped staked ETH (cbETH).

Restaking is a method of obtaining additional rewards on ETH that are staked on the main Ethereum blockchain. Users are required to stake 32 ETH to become network validators - or entities that supply computing resources to a blockchain for processing transactions.

All future LST cap increases will be determined by a governance process that needs to be approved by EigenLayer's multisignatory governance system.

EigenLabs, the developer of EigenLayer, raised a total of $64.5 million earlier this year including $50 million in a Series A round led by Blockchain Capital.

Edited by Shaurya Malwa.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.