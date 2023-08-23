DeFi Shrinks to Multiyear Low as the Crypto-Fueled Future of Finance Falters

Proponents say DeFi will usher in a whole new way of doing finance, shifting conventional ways of moving and trading assets onto blockchains. Hype around that idea drove TVL up to a late 2021 peak of $177 billion. Then came the dramatic crash last year as crypto prices sank and scandals scared people away from the space. This year, the U.S. government's crackdown on crypto has made traditional finance players nervous about DeFi, fearful they might run afoul of regulations.