Crypto Exchange EDX Markets Taps Anchorage as Custody Provider

The exchange, which is backed by several Wall Street firms, differs from its peers because it doesn’t hold customers’ digital assets.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. UTC
Anchorage President Diogo Monica. (Danny Nelson)

Anchorage President Diogo Monica. (Danny Nelson)

Crypto exchange EDX Markets, which is backed by Wall Street giants including Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab, tapped Anchorage Digital to provide custody for its clearinghouse business set to launch later this year, the company said Tuesday.

The clearinghouse will help settle trades matched on EDX. Anchorage is the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., making it the “ideal partner," EDX CEO Jamil Nazarali said in a statement.

EDX differs from other crypto exchanges in that it doesn’t hold customers’ assets and instead, users have to go through financial intermediaries to buy and sell crypto assets, which is why the partnership is crucial for the exchange.

“Drawing from the blueprint of traditional finance will be critical to unlocking the next phase of institutional crypto,” said Diogo Monica, co-founder and president of Anchorage Digital. “Anchorage Digital has proven that separating custody and exchange functions for institutions isn’t just possible, it’s essential.”

EDX Markets started operations earlier this year with backing from investors such as Fidelity, Schwab, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and Citadel. The exchange currently offers four tokens – bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), litecoin (LITE), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – and plans to add more once there is more clarity around regulation in the U.S.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

