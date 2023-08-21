Terra Website Compromised; Developers Warn Against Phishing Scam

Bitcoin
$26,071.39-0.19%
Ethereum
$1,672.52-0.08%
Binance Coin
$210.43-3.15%
XRP
$0.52980150-3.14%
Cardano
$0.26677732-0.61%
Dogecoin
$0.06299022-2.39%
Solana
$21.22-2.79%
Tron
$0.07474668-2.00%
Polkadot
$4.47-1.21%
Polygon
$0.56735982-2.31%
Litecoin
$66.15+2.46%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000814-3.16%
Toncoin
$1.34-5.12%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,220.95-0.33%
Bitcoin Cash
$187.19-0.06%
Uniswap
$4.83-1.51%
Avalanche
$10.51-3.78%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.75-3.78%
Stellar
$0.12524723-2.61%
Chainlink
$6.19+0.32%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.72%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.35%
Monero
$146.78-1.51%
OKB
$43.13-1.36%
Ethereum Classic
$15.67+1.50%
Cosmos
$7.59-3.24%
Hedera
$0.06408219+2.09%
Internet Computer
$3.53-1.29%
Filecoin
$3.49-2.29%
Quant
$100.65-0.57%
Lido DAO
$1.66-1.10%
Cronos
$0.05228457-0.20%
Aptos
$5.98-0.81%
Arbitrum
$1.01-2.72%
VeChain
$0.01621248-1.27%
Optimism
$1.55+4.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.16-1.40%
Maker
$1,105.35-0.79%
Kaspa
$0.04246869+3.06%
The Graph
$0.09281546-2.34%
Aave
$56.63-0.48%
XDC Network
$0.05687937-2.17%
Algorand
$0.09554593-2.19%
USDD
$0.99777499-0.35%
MultiverseX
$27.28-2.54%
Synthetix
$2.13-4.30%
Immutable X
$0.60850855-1.26%
The Sandbox
$0.32894883-2.85%
Stacks
$0.48041778-2.59%
EOS
$0.58176119-0.59%
Tezos
$0.68945986-2.34%
Axie Infinity
$4.95-1.15%
Injective Protocol
$7.58-4.21%
Theta
$0.61909196-2.33%
Bitcoin SV
$31.07+1.49%
Fantom
$0.20856286-0.46%
ApeCoin
$1.56-2.76%
Decentraland
$0.30386354-1.95%
Radix
$0.05438403+1.35%
GateToken
$3.90+0.01%
Render Token
$1.38-4.47%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.30%
NEO
$7.19-1.05%
Gala
$0.01984077-2.11%
Kava.io
$0.71071523-1.86%
THORChain
$1.67-10.69%
Rocket Pool
$25.00-1.33%
Flow
$0.46187807-2.18%
KuCoin Token
$4.87-0.95%
PAX Gold
$1,889.72-0.35%
eCash
$0.00002401-3.68%
Frax Share
$6.22+0.05%
Klaytn
$0.14160177-2.00%
Chiliz
$0.06464457-2.03%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48425287-4.22%
IOTA
$0.14553993-1.76%
Casper
$0.03538178-2.73%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042-2.77%
Mina
$0.40664493-2.75%
Sui
$0.52957673-5.33%
Huobi Token
$2.40+0.12%
Luna Classic
$0.00006571-2.93%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.16%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87089371-1.60%
GMX
$37.65-1.94%
dYdX
$1.94-2.33%
Nexo
$0.58825374-1.33%
Dash
$26.67-1.77%
Flare
$0.01331525+0.57%
Arweave
$4.52+0.28%
Woo Network
$0.16937877-3.08%
Compound
$41.99-2.44%
Zilliqa
$0.01688172-2.35%
Astar
$0.06011832-0.78%
PancakeSwap
$1.29-3.37%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.20+1.89%
Conflux
$0.12992512-1.31%
Gnosis
$101.30+0.73%
Osmosis
$0.42606218-3.71%
Helium
$1.80-2.30%
Illuvium
$45.38-1.10%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17145345-1.85%
1inch Network
$0.24603001-2.17%
Enjin
$0.24216200-2.43%
Qtum
$2.23-1.69%
Convex Finance
$2.93-1.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.27-0.55%
Loopring
$0.18499126-2.39%
NEM
$0.02511840-2.65%
Mask Network
$2.73-1.29%
SingularityNET
$0.18096929-1.26%
Celo
$0.42643993-1.30%
Fetch.ai
$0.20340235-2.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.04-2.35%
Oasis Network
$0.04087598-3.26%
Zcash
$24.74-0.87%
Decred
$13.08-1.53%
Ankr
$0.01994612-3.14%
Holo
$0.00110825-2.44%
Beldex
$0.03501368-2.75%
Worldcoin
$1.52+1.56%
BLUR
$0.22037646-3.98%
Ravencoin
$0.01569311-2.81%
FLOKI
$0.00001858-2.72%
Stepn
$0.16817251-1.27%
Yearn Finance
$5,570.68-2.94%
Kusama
$20.17-1.84%
Golem
$0.17670242-2.97%
Livepeer
$6.12-2.32%
Audius
$0.15861910-1.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.56%
Wemix
$0.55053077-2.83%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22396147-1.47%
Aragon
$4.28-4.16%
ICON
$0.17151650-2.78%
JasmyCoin
$0.00338865-2.71%
SafePal
$0.43994704+5.35%
Balancer
$3.67-1.20%
Merit Circle
$0.34031185-2.65%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43834483-2.40%
Waves
$1.53-1.20%
SXP
$0.26522445-1.46%
EthereumPoW
$1.38-1.39%
Siacoin
$0.00285289-3.13%
Moonbeam
$0.19960707-1.63%
Wax
$0.04134038-2.13%
Band Protocol
$1.02-2.95%
Axelar
$0.36545188-1.03%
Biconomy
$0.21555560-2.34%
IoTeX
$0.01424795-1.54%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30459054-1.36%
TerraUSD
$0.01317914+0.82%
Harmony
$0.00998864-2.17%
Gains Network
$3.87-1.01%
Core
$0.75281984+0.14%
Amp
$0.00205938-2.97%
DigiByte
$0.00685821-2.19%
Stargate Finance
$0.55128342-1.89%
Sushiswap
$0.57858752-2.02%
Polymath Network
$0.12130000+0.17%
Kadena
$0.44437681-3.25%
Lisk
$0.71510980-2.56%
UMA Protocol
$1.41-1.97%
Horizen
$7.23-0.44%
Skale
$0.02170418-3.21%
Kyber Network
$0.54121790-1.65%
PlayDapp
$0.16589771-3.58%
Cartesi
$0.12112466-1.58%
Nervos Network
$0.00269856-2.82%
Synapse
$0.45868652-0.50%
OriginTrail
$0.22064533-0.90%
Joe
$0.24495343-3.65%
API3
$0.94693145-2.59%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-2.99%
Nano
$0.58051619-2.74%
Coin98
$0.13963670+0.31%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20-4.03%
Liquity
$0.81949871-1.09%
iExec RLC
$1.03-2.36%
Radiant Capital
$0.24523051-2.72%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01466854-5.05%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.43%
Steem
$0.16063126-2.21%
Numeraire
$11.22-2.99%
Powerledger
$0.15901771+9.91%
OMG Network
$0.48377785-1.25%
Celer Network
$0.01187753-1.69%
Radicle
$1.32-3.00%
Marlin
$0.00808482-6.46%
Syscoin
$0.08872234-3.26%
Dent
$0.00066136-2.24%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77749050-0.33%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00145255-2.38%
Stormx
$0.00549061+2.39%
Secret
$0.28580842-4.96%
WINkLink
$0.00006266-2.34%
Bancor
$0.40756567-1.85%
Hashflow
$0.33444885-3.49%
Verge
$0.00347875-2.81%
Civic
$0.07155628-2.47%
SPACE ID
$0.19928948-1.01%
MOBOX
$0.27284999+8.74%
MetisDAO
$12.90-2.08%
NKN
$0.08407874-2.33%
Gitcoin
$0.88887560-1.06%
Bluzelle
$0.13019111+18.06%
Bifrost
$0.03784608-7.80%
Request
$0.06800862-1.53%
Chromia
$0.09086933-1.84%
Galxe
$1.11-5.78%
Keep Network
$0.09188323-3.55%
Celsius
$0.11904381-1.07%
Sweat Economy
$0.00641884-3.59%
Sun Token
$0.00521128-2.09%
WazirX
$0.10827380-9.31%
COTI
$0.03996945-2.33%
Ren
$0.04814084-1.88%
Spell Token
$0.00040246-1.63%
XYO Network
$0.00327482-0.78%
Verasity
$0.00421471-2.35%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23426188-4.02%
Raydium
$0.18846583-3.89%
Boba Network
$0.12034107-4.46%
Aavegotchi
$0.79490095-1.08%
Badger DAO
$2.06-1.24%
ARPA
$0.04062489-2.01%
Origin Protocol
$0.07934105-1.33%
Orchid
$0.06730891+10.64%
Voyager Token
$0.13476576-2.52%
Maple
$4.92+0.97%
Adventure Gold
$0.50165991-1.40%
MOON
$0.35392911+0.95%
SuperRare
$0.06089075-2.52%
Alien Worlds
$0.01023023-2.72%
CEEK VR
$0.04374468-1.38%
Moonriver
$4.55-3.11%
Storj
$0.23469159-1.76%
Index Chain
$0.04379377-4.01%
LCX
$0.04261840+1.20%
Rally
$0.00649918-0.99%
TrueFi
$0.03027874-0.12%
RACA
$0.00009563-3.57%
Travala.com
$0.60992890+0.72%
GAS
$2.26-2.35%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41388991-3.62%
LooksRare
$0.05430369+2.48%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.30+3.44%
Reef
$0.00129562-2.51%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13397127-1.31%
Saitama
$0.00064582-0.56%
Ethernity
$1.48-2.31%
Polkastarter
$0.26413779+1.41%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.59-3.04%
DIA
$0.22194347-0.99%
BarnBridge
$2.62-2.28%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20241646-1.50%
Enzyme
$15.94+0.28%
Keep3rV1
$45.96-2.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14855656+4.02%
Onyxcoin
$0.00088912+4.53%
Virtua
$0.02070226-3.11%
MXC
$0.00899764+24.75%
Alchemix
$11.18-3.82%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.49%
Velas
$0.00807941-2.70%
Star Atlas
$0.00146151-2.54%
CLV
$0.03257469-1.39%
0x
$0.17777325-1.05%
Decentral Games
$0.02264398-3.30%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.13-8.39%
district0x
$0.02039020+1.77%
Serum
$0.03949495-8.88%
Harvest Finance
$21.59-2.34%
StaFi
$0.24946104-0.77%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074-1.60%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00334531-0.59%
Rarible
$0.95946389-0.38%
Bonk
$0.00000025-10.15%
Augur
$1.32+3.61%
Tokemak
$0.52277085-1.30%
Tamadoge
$0.00793252-2.72%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01028494-5.19%
Quantstamp
$0.01001679-1.53%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01486689-5.50%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03988279-4.70%
FTX Token
$1.04-3.90%
Braintrust
$0.28023421-2.48%
Pepe
$0.00000110-2.43%
BitDAO
$0.43421761-1.36%
Threshold
$0.01921285-2.94%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08327531-1.66%
Human
$0.04911234-1.60%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.79%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10-1.88%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.89%
PayPal USD
$10.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.39%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.77%
Dai
$1.00-0.52%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Terra Website Compromised; Developers Warn Against Phishing Scam

Terra warned its users to avoid using its website after being targeted by a phishing attack.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconAug 21, 2023 at 1:47 p.m. UTC
(NASA/Unsplash)

(NASA/Unsplash)

Layer 1 blockchain Terra said its website was compromised over the weekend by hackers that are using the access to attempt phishing attacks on visitors, who are prompted to connect their online or hardware wallets.

"To avoid potential phishing scams, please continue to avoid interacting with sites with the terra(dot)money domain until we post another update confirming full access," Terra tweeted on Sunday.

A phishing attack in this case is where hackers disguise a web page to insert malicious code into users' wallets. When a user connects a wallet to a compromised web page they will sign a digital signature that gives the hacker access to assets in that wallet.

It is unclear how much has been stolen.

The Terra blockchain is best known for being at the center of 2022's crypto downturn following the collapse of its native algorithmic stablecoin, LUNA. The implosion wiped $60 billion in value out of the crypto market.

The blockchain and related tokens relaunched a few months after the crash, with the new TERRA token currently trading at $0.43 with a $154 million market cap, according to CoinMarketCap.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TerraLunaHack