Tether Stops Support for Bitcoin Layer Omni Citing Lack of Demand

Bitcoin
$28,351.50-2.53%
Ethereum
$1,783.88-2.11%
Binance Coin
$230.48-1.23%
XRP
$0.58866694-1.50%
Cardano
$0.27484130+0.68%
Dogecoin
$0.06733843-3.22%
Solana
$23.18+0.18%
Tron
$0.07518674-0.70%
Polkadot
$4.77+0.55%
Polygon
$0.60976006-2.50%
Litecoin
$75.14-3.51%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000876-9.38%
Toncoin
$1.42-1.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,516.42-1.97%
Uniswap
$5.38-5.19%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.63-5.93%
Avalanche
$11.38-0.99%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.01+0.54%
Chainlink
$6.75-1.21%
Stellar
$0.12497800-2.37%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.17%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.08%
Monero
$151.86-1.96%
OKB
$44.85-1.29%
Cosmos
$8.03+1.15%
Ethereum Classic
$16.23-0.94%
Hedera
$0.06134011-6.98%
Filecoin
$3.78-1.60%
Internet Computer
$3.77+0.24%
Lido DAO
$1.73-0.33%
Quant
$101.26+0.57%
Aptos
$6.30-0.42%
Cronos
$0.05392286-2.18%
Arbitrum
$1.05-4.08%
VeChain
$0.01684489-3.25%
NEAR Protocol
$1.21-2.58%
Maker
$1,145.32-1.31%
Optimism
$1.44+0.07%
The Graph
$0.09815502-3.10%
Aave
$59.73-3.39%
XDC Network
$0.05914253-2.42%
Algorand
$0.10305473-1.70%
Kaspa
$0.03813238-6.39%
MultiverseX
$29.13+0.13%
The Sandbox
$0.35655760-1.86%
Synthetix
$2.27-3.98%
USDD
$0.99462108-0.20%
Stacks
$0.51508187-3.18%
Immutable X
$0.63972523-0.70%
EOS
$0.63500000-3.80%
Axie Infinity
$5.35-1.15%
Tezos
$0.72966284-1.71%
Theta
$0.67967814-1.71%
ApeCoin
$1.80-0.64%
Fantom
$0.21731605-2.36%
Decentraland
$0.32906556-2.63%
Bitcoin SV
$31.21-5.22%
Injective Protocol
$7.11-0.62%
Render Token
$1.57-0.74%
Radix
$0.05453515-6.77%
GateToken
$3.99-1.79%
NEO
$7.71-3.15%
Kava.io
$0.77021031+2.89%
Rocket Pool
$27.46+0.08%
Gala
$0.02069190-2.96%
Flow
$0.49225439-3.01%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.02%
eCash
$0.00002582-3.33%
KuCoin Token
$5.18-3.41%
Chiliz
$0.06910756-1.10%
Klaytn
$0.14878214-0.93%
PAX Gold
$1,907.41-0.22%
THORChain
$1.57+5.47%
Curve DAO Token
$0.54153771-3.71%
Frax Share
$6.31-2.80%
IOTA
$0.15615372-2.43%
BitTorrent
$0.00000044-0.07%
Casper
$0.03680130-0.01%
Mina
$0.43267169-2.79%
Huobi Token
$2.50-1.26%
Luna Classic
$0.00006685-2.60%
Sui
$0.53178413-2.83%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88040398-1.92%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.14%
GMX
$40.22-3.53%
Nexo
$0.63863576+1.61%
dYdX
$2.03-1.91%
Arweave
$5.09+1.00%
Conflux
$0.15672042-6.54%
Dash
$28.52-2.15%
Compound
$46.36-6.01%
Flare
$0.01372473-2.34%
PancakeSwap
$1.43-1.12%
Zilliqa
$0.01787251-2.82%
Woo Network
$0.17228023-1.14%
Osmosis
$0.48138614+10.82%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.25-12.53%
Astar
$0.05859928+5.04%
Illuvium
$48.59-1.55%
Gnosis
$106.47-2.15%
1inch Network
$0.26719593-3.51%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18437316-4.53%
Helium
$1.87-3.55%
Enjin
$0.26206976-2.34%
Loopring
$0.20306542-1.36%
Mask Network
$3.03-2.95%
Convex Finance
$3.12-0.76%
Qtum
$2.32-2.20%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.77-2.23%
NEM
$0.02663050-2.79%
SingularityNET
$0.19428585-2.87%
Celo
$0.46047136+0.20%
Zcash
$26.80-2.22%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.46-0.06%
Oasis Network
$0.04315540-2.28%
FLOKI
$0.00002151-2.88%
Decred
$13.81+0.85%
Ankr
$0.02122334-2.68%
Holo
$0.00118194-2.07%
BLUR
$0.24381813-5.75%
Fetch.ai
$0.19635211-2.33%
Kusama
$22.46+0.16%
Ravencoin
$0.01693357-1.10%
Beldex
$0.03579128-0.76%
Stepn
$0.18003237-2.81%
Livepeer
$6.83+0.81%
Yearn Finance
$5,734.66-2.64%
Audius
$0.17032090-2.58%
Worldcoin
$1.48-5.92%
Ribbon Finance
$0.24033590+3.56%
Wemix
$0.58463082-3.01%
Golem
$0.18086262-3.64%
ICON
$0.18450655-3.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.89%
JasmyCoin
$0.00357001-1.94%
Balancer
$3.99-1.50%
Aragon
$4.24+0.48%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.48302238-1.55%
Waves
$1.68-1.31%
SafePal
$0.45408083-0.30%
EthereumPoW
$1.53-2.30%
SXP
$0.28390350-3.21%
IoTeX
$0.01611564-1.99%
Siacoin
$0.00294418-4.09%
Moonbeam
$0.21100584-1.26%
Wax
$0.04311510-3.68%
Biconomy
$0.22693622-2.44%
Band Protocol
$1.06-1.25%
Axelar
$0.38251658+1.88%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31639885-1.51%
Merit Circle
$0.28870244-4.06%
Sushiswap
$0.67289493-5.28%
Harmony
$0.01051207-1.31%
TerraUSD
$0.01318206-3.52%
Gains Network
$4.18-8.82%
Amp
$0.00219289-4.10%
Core
$0.79252831-1.79%
DigiByte
$0.00738272-1.88%
Stargate Finance
$0.58716041-2.24%
Kadena
$0.47136182-2.86%
Polymath Network
$0.12510000-4.87%
Skale
$0.02403781-1.96%
UMA Protocol
$1.51-0.84%
Horizen
$7.86-0.63%
Kyber Network
$0.60389308-4.94%
Lisk
$0.74687008-4.20%
PlayDapp
$0.18504097-2.83%
Cartesi
$0.13426698-2.56%
Synapse
$0.52143990-2.83%
Nervos Network
$0.00295245-2.40%
API3
$1.06-4.74%
OriginTrail
$0.23200926+2.59%
Joe
$0.26004439-2.67%
iExec RLC
$1.14-2.75%
Coin98
$0.14804505-0.22%
Nano
$0.61436388-2.33%
Liquity
$0.86650609-2.49%
Radiant Capital
$0.27036734-1.96%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01580293+2.17%
Bitgert
$0.00000019-2.46%
Numeraire
$12.23+0.17%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.21-1.41%
Steem
$0.16858327-1.89%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.84%
Radicle
$1.48-1.23%
OMG Network
$0.51579110-2.80%
Celer Network
$0.01250720-2.42%
Syscoin
$0.09828888-1.42%
Dent
$0.00071091-1.79%
Secret
$0.32209866-2.58%
Marlin
$0.00824762-2.22%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.84559609-2.58%
Bancor
$0.44786906+1.60%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00151834-2.50%
NKN
$0.09617549-1.34%
SPACE ID
$0.21674994-3.16%
WINkLink
$0.00006413-2.37%
Hashflow
$0.35189168-3.52%
MetisDAO
$14.08-3.81%
Civic
$0.07598019-4.55%
Powerledger
$0.14169660-3.10%
Stormx
$0.00546908-7.82%
Verge
$0.00361491-1.07%
Chromia
$0.10406858-2.37%
Gitcoin
$0.97589119-7.81%
Bifrost
$0.04142909-1.60%
Celsius
$0.13602703-6.97%
Request
$0.07304507-1.75%
Keep Network
$0.10140888-2.21%
MOBOX
$0.26088434-2.59%
COTI
$0.04391192-2.67%
Sun Token
$0.00545460-5.55%
Galxe
$1.10-1.33%
Sweat Economy
$0.00657520-0.99%
Ren
$0.05105540-1.28%
Spell Token
$0.00041447-5.27%
XYO Network
$0.00353976+5.05%
Rally
$0.00962947+12.99%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25558706-7.37%
Verasity
$0.00458964+7.06%
WazirX
$0.10308400-2.13%
ARPA
$0.04625222-1.94%
Badger DAO
$2.28-0.71%
Boba Network
$0.12921641+0.90%
MOON
$0.41335510-12.05%
Raydium
$0.19627363-2.33%
Aavegotchi
$0.84015023-6.70%
Origin Protocol
$0.08441119-1.55%
Adventure Gold
$0.54710396-4.78%
Alien Worlds
$0.01123086-2.75%
SuperRare
$0.06552386-2.79%
Voyager Token
$0.13741718-2.02%
Maple
$4.81-3.36%
Moonriver
$5.01-11.84%
CEEK VR
$0.04559859+0.39%
Index Chain
$0.04811773-2.40%
TrueFi
$0.03389006-3.03%
Storj
$0.24972879-3.22%
Bluzelle
$0.08652932-19.81%
Orchid
$0.05910977-2.01%
RACA
$0.00010285-2.77%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47258167-3.15%
LCX
$0.04414035-2.48%
GAS
$2.36-3.05%
Reef
$0.00139831-1.56%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14058258-8.54%
Travala.com
$0.57043971+2.88%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.32+1.21%
Ethernity
$1.54+0.41%
Saitama
$0.00066066+0.23%
Polkastarter
$0.27588028-3.27%
LooksRare
$0.05010153+5.26%
BarnBridge
$2.87+0.84%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75-0.07%
DIA
$0.23599566-2.96%
Enzyme
$17.19-1.42%
Virtua
$0.02309998-2.53%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.21538917-4.27%
Keep3rV1
$50.38-0.70%
Alchemix
$12.14-0.73%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14803420+5.16%
Onyxcoin
$0.00089200-3.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00160617-10.81%
Velas
$0.00839356-6.43%
CLV
$0.03508858-2.26%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.79%
MXC
$0.00805698-2.23%
Decentral Games
$0.02477996-6.66%
0x
$0.19074162-4.70%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.18+6.23%
Harvest Finance
$22.85-1.82%
Serum
$0.04101463-7.55%
StaFi
$0.26519177-1.73%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000078-2.48%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00349398-3.34%
Bonk
$0.00000030-4.65%
Rarible
$0.99408950-1.19%
Augur
$1.33+1.21%
Tokemak
$0.58111890-2.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01096077-3.60%
district0x
$0.01053296-57.53%
Tamadoge
$0.00715425+0.66%
Quantstamp
$0.01018223-0.23%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01517379+2.18%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04288922-3.35%
FTX Token
$1.01-2.64%
Braintrust
$0.28729812+0.37%
Pepe
$0.00000118-3.69%
BitDAO
$0.45995679+4.05%
Threshold
$0.02080395-1.66%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09138855-3.36%
Human
$0.04478382+14.71%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-8.11%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-0.08%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.57%
Tether
$0.99939926+0.06%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.21%
Dai
$1.00-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Tether Stops Support for Bitcoin Layer Omni Citing Lack of Demand

Omni was the first transport layer that Tether used in 2014.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconAug 17, 2023 at 12:54 p.m. UTC
USDT chart (CoinDesk)

USDT chart (CoinDesk)

Stablecoin issuer Tether said that it will discontinue support for Omni, a Bitcoin layer used for USDT transfers since 2014.

Tether will also relinquish support for Kusama (KSM) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) SLP implementations, according to the announcement.

Omni is a software layer built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. It was designed to enhance the features of the Bitcoin blockchain by providing smart contract capabilities.

"Over the years, the Omni Layer faced challenges due to the lack of popular tokens and the availability of USDT on other blockchains. This led many exchanges to favor alternative transport layers, leading to a decline in USDT usage on Bitcoin using the Omni Layer," Tether said in the announcement.

Tether is the largest stablecoin with a market cap of $82 billion, of which $240 million worth of tokens are issued on the Omni layer while $1.4 million and $980,000 are issued on Kusama and Bitcoin Cash respectively, according to Tether's transparency report.

The stablecoin provider will stop issuing USDT on Omni, Kusama and Bitcoin Cash from Aug. 17, while redemptions will continue for the next 12 months.

The price of tether has slumped by 0.12% over the past 24 hours as it trades at $0.998, according to CoinDesk data.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.