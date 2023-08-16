Bitcoin
BitGo Raises $100M After Scrapping Prime Trust Deal: Bloomberg

The raises comes nearly two months after BitGo ended its plan to buy beleaguered rival Prime Trust.

By Parikshit Mishra, Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconAug 16, 2023 at 11:43 a.m. UTC

Crypto custodian BitGo has raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.75 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The $100 million raise comes nearly two months after the custodian scrapped plans to buy rival Prime Trust. The troubled Prime Trust could reportedly cut up to 75% of its staff, due to immense financial and regulatory challenges.

BitGo did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Parikshit Mishra
Parikshit Mishra

Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

Follow @parikshitm899 on Twitter
Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

