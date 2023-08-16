BitGo Raises $100M After Scrapping Prime Trust Deal: Bloomberg
The raises comes nearly two months after BitGo ended its plan to buy beleaguered rival Prime Trust.
Crypto custodian BitGo has raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.75 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The $100 million raise comes nearly two months after the custodian scrapped plans to buy rival Prime Trust. The troubled Prime Trust could reportedly cut up to 75% of its staff, due to immense financial and regulatory challenges.
BitGo did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
