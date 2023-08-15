Europe's First Spot Bitcoin ETF Lists in Amsterdam

Bitcoin
$29,373.12-0.03%
Ethereum
$1,840.98-0.34%
Binance Coin
$239.22-0.52%
XRP
$0.62872921-0.87%
Dogecoin
$0.07464326-1.36%
Solana
$24.96+2.00%
Cardano
$0.28900000-0.36%
Tron
$0.07707493-0.45%
Polygon
$0.67819798-1.24%
Polkadot
$4.99-0.42%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001031-3.07%
Litecoin
$81.84-0.38%
Toncoin
$1.47+2.29%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,482.20-0.19%
Uniswap
$6.23+0.58%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.17+1.65%
Avalanche
$12.33-0.23%
Chainlink
$7.32-2.50%
Stellar
$0.13485256-1.90%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.96-1.37%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.37%
Monero
$158.32-0.25%
OKB
$46.65-0.42%
TrueUSD
$0.99911892-0.11%
Cosmos
$8.49+0.43%
Ethereum Classic
$17.32-1.20%
Hedera
$0.07295951+11.53%
Internet Computer
$4.05-1.86%
Filecoin
$4.04-1.91%
Lido DAO
$1.83-0.81%
Aptos
$6.99-1.90%
Cronos
$0.05659306-0.87%
Quant
$101.67-0.85%
Arbitrum
$1.14-0.58%
VeChain
$0.01853089-0.70%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-1.31%
Maker
$1,227.54-3.36%
Optimism
$1.52-3.34%
The Graph
$0.10842239-0.27%
Aave
$65.41-1.37%
Algorand
$0.11428938-2.83%
XDC Network
$0.05980235-5.01%
Stacks
$0.58272737-1.10%
Synthetix
$2.52+0.24%
The Sandbox
$0.39183495-2.14%
MultiverseX
$30.88-1.37%
EOS
$0.71425110-0.74%
Immutable X
$0.70218164-0.23%
Kaspa
$0.03873710-10.18%
Axie Infinity
$5.80-2.79%
Theta
$0.75803997-0.34%
ApeCoin
$2.05-3.21%
Tezos
$0.78330000-1.96%
USDD
$0.99428902-0.33%
Bitcoin SV
$35.76+0.03%
Fantom
$0.24142337-0.97%
Decentraland
$0.36409136-0.35%
Render Token
$1.74-0.35%
Injective Protocol
$7.45-4.41%
Radix
$0.05905861+8.06%
NEO
$8.43-1.81%
Gala
$0.02299827-1.36%
Kava.io
$0.83354998-0.86%
Flow
$0.54845720-2.45%
eCash
$0.00002904-1.30%
GateToken
$4.05-0.87%
Rocket Pool
$27.39+0.75%
KuCoin Token
$5.50-1.73%
Chiliz
$0.07529196-1.96%
Frax Share
$6.97+2.90%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.14%
Curve DAO Token
$0.58765062-0.13%
Klaytn
$0.15755274-1.37%
PAX Gold
$1,919.51-0.46%
THORChain
$1.58+14.21%
IOTA
$0.16945756-1.50%
Mina
$0.48500896+0.27%
Luna Classic
$0.00007848-0.99%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.23%
Casper
$0.03820991-2.31%
Sui
$0.59244210-1.78%
GMX
$47.10-1.91%
Huobi Token
$2.58-0.26%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96173957+3.56%
Conflux
$0.18625141-0.04%
Compound
$56.49+1.23%
dYdX
$2.17-3.24%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.15%
Dash
$31.56-2.26%
Nexo
$0.63776228-1.01%
Arweave
$5.40+0.22%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.50-0.46%
Zilliqa
$0.02014869-1.27%
Woo Network
$0.19185083-0.04%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-0.66%
Flare
$0.01478183-1.58%
1inch Network
$0.30669728-1.91%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20830000-1.56%
Illuvium
$52.29-0.67%
Enjin
$0.28879362-3.10%
Mask Network
$3.47-1.22%
Gnosis
$109.56-1.87%
Osmosis
$0.46082295-0.30%
Loopring
$0.22094888-0.96%
SingularityNET
$0.22072463+0.70%
NEM
$0.02940801-1.53%
Astar
$0.05859697-3.97%
Qtum
$2.52-3.36%
Helium
$1.83-0.60%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.94+0.17%
Celo
$0.49423238-3.02%
Convex Finance
$3.16-1.19%
FLOKI
$0.00002447+1.35%
Zcash
$29.39-1.40%
Oasis Network
$0.04788353-1.39%
BLUR
$0.28239509-0.53%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.97-1.86%
Fetch.ai
$0.22080803+0.46%
Holo
$0.00128376-1.55%
Decred
$14.57-1.65%
Stepn
$0.20455811-1.30%
Worldcoin
$1.77-1.93%
Ravencoin
$0.01807229-1.08%
Kusama
$23.83-0.57%
Audius
$0.19105014-2.40%
Golem
$0.20878388-1.05%
Beldex
$0.03719609+0.68%
Yearn Finance
$6,161.94-2.34%
Livepeer
$7.07-8.10%
ICON
$0.20924526-2.31%
Ankr
$0.02414046-1.35%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.55785685-1.44%
JasmyCoin
$0.00399153-2.85%
Wemix
$0.61302875-0.95%
Waves
$1.90-2.00%
SXP
$0.32808360-1.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.79%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-0.39%
Balancer
$4.20-2.92%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23142072+0.88%
Siacoin
$0.00342336-2.03%
SafePal
$0.47087930+1.75%
IoTeX
$0.01821307-2.21%
Aragon
$4.25-5.48%
Merit Circle
$0.36763863+16.16%
Moonbeam
$0.22982244-1.39%
Wax
$0.04896022-1.54%
Biconomy
$0.25910508-5.47%
Band Protocol
$1.17-3.19%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34654771-0.55%
Sushiswap
$0.77888291-1.44%
TerraUSD
$0.01515246+1.54%
Gains Network
$4.76-2.61%
Harmony
$0.01144626-0.89%
Axelar
$0.38771443-0.04%
Amp
$0.00240568-1.65%
Core
$0.86339590+0.71%
Stargate Finance
$0.64028123-1.28%
DigiByte
$0.00794033-0.66%
Skale
$0.02755971-3.32%
Kadena
$0.52765868-1.19%
Kyber Network
$0.68495986-1.08%
Polymath Network
$0.13580000-1.31%
Lisk
$0.83693437-0.83%
Horizen
$8.47-3.34%
UMA Protocol
$1.62-2.62%
Cartesi
$0.15511030-2.87%
PlayDapp
$0.19633361+0.50%
Synapse
$0.56478267-3.99%
Nervos Network
$0.00318874-6.02%
Joe
$0.29929268-3.36%
API3
$1.17-5.68%
Liquity
$0.97885890-2.49%
iExec RLC
$1.25-3.32%
Coin98
$0.16092810-3.69%
Nano
$0.65559596-0.40%
OriginTrail
$0.22708516-51.97%
Radiant Capital
$0.29147696-0.73%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01728181-2.98%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.57+9.44%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-1.43%
Numeraire
$13.46+0.43%
Steem
$0.18650018-1.41%
Radicle
$1.64-0.18%
Celer Network
$0.01430076-2.45%
OMG Network
$0.56232426-3.89%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-2.53%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.98501662+0.90%
Secret
$0.35825116+7.88%
Syscoin
$0.10490840-1.92%
Stormx
$0.00677826+0.16%
SPACE ID
$0.26052704-0.86%
Dent
$0.00077648-2.47%
Marlin
$0.00906606+1.81%
Gitcoin
$1.18+1.30%
Civic
$0.08669161-1.08%
Bancor
$0.47540696-5.48%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00166329-0.98%
Powerledger
$0.16045231-2.14%
Celsius
$0.16283004+1.37%
Verge
$0.00410563-4.17%
Hashflow
$0.38246375-3.84%
NKN
$0.10226241-4.51%
Chromia
$0.11495564-4.74%
WINkLink
$0.00006804+0.01%
MetisDAO
$14.86-4.45%
Keep Network
$0.11383403+3.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.32938071-2.71%
Bifrost
$0.04348332-1.85%
Request
$0.07873841+0.33%
COTI
$0.04807147-4.14%
MOBOX
$0.28275169-2.08%
Ren
$0.05696394-2.33%
Spell Token
$0.00047464-4.49%
Sweat Economy
$0.00704446+2.22%
Galxe
$1.17-5.30%
Sun Token
$0.00568683+3.65%
WazirX
$0.11687274-1.34%
MOON
$0.49629197+1.93%
ARPA
$0.05312566-3.39%
Adventure Gold
$0.63275063-1.40%
XYO Network
$0.00349383-1.63%
Badger DAO
$2.43+10.84%
Raydium
$0.21493702+0.81%
Alien Worlds
$0.01297518-5.16%
Aavegotchi
$0.92159662-2.55%
Origin Protocol
$0.09357062-2.93%
Voyager Token
$0.16016949+1.93%
SuperRare
$0.07451600+3.26%
Verasity
$0.00440488+0.15%
Boba Network
$0.13241446-1.35%
Maple
$5.34-0.65%
Rally
$0.00829086+17.46%
Storj
$0.28829845-2.49%
TrueFi
$0.03872457-3.97%
CEEK VR
$0.04954490+4.48%
Index Chain
$0.05388971-2.27%
Orchid
$0.06858465-6.21%
Moonriver
$5.38+2.30%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52568925-0.83%
RACA
$0.00011073-0.74%
GAS
$2.64-1.50%
Reef
$0.00158595-3.35%
LCX
$0.04565718-2.59%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16300789+5.58%
Bluzelle
$0.08154377-28.29%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.59+3.05%
Ethernity
$1.63+1.75%
Polkastarter
$0.31258625+1.46%
Saitama
$0.00069304-0.29%
Travala.com
$0.57944017-0.53%
LooksRare
$0.05274647-3.41%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24978283-2.57%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99+0.38%
DIA
$0.25770136-1.28%
BarnBridge
$3.04-0.15%
Virtua
$0.02559465-2.00%
Keep3rV1
$55.53+1.75%
Enzyme
$18.14+1.27%
Alchemix
$13.26-2.19%
Onyxcoin
$0.00098620-0.97%
Velas
$0.00937702-2.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15339894-0.16%
CLV
$0.03853100-0.74%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.61%
MXC
$0.00879901+2.39%
district0x
$0.02831075+12.12%
Serum
$0.05627595-23.22%
Star Atlas
$0.00156336+0.29%
Decentral Games
$0.02901138-5.49%
0x
$0.22243154-2.76%
StaFi
$0.29929195+2.89%
Harvest Finance
$24.92-1.05%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.25-1.60%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000082-6.55%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00367052-0.55%
Bonk
$0.00000033+0.43%
Rarible
$1.01-2.25%
Augur
$1.40-2.99%
Tokemak
$0.60090428+1.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01196041-1.98%
Tamadoge
$0.00779989-4.21%
Quantstamp
$0.01039934-2.30%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01557359-11.75%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04764791-0.45%
FTX Token
$1.14-1.66%
Braintrust
$0.27867800-3.79%
Pepe
$0.00000139-2.73%
BitDAO
$0.45456365-2.19%
Threshold
$0.02326568-2.33%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10534498-1.36%
Human
$0.04001259-4.16%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.08%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.16+0.50%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.05%
Tether
$0.99853046-0.11%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.33%
Dai
$1.00-0.34%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Europe's First Spot Bitcoin ETF Lists in Amsterdam

Jacobi first won approval for the fund in October 2021 with plans to list it in 2022. However the firm opted to push back its plans due to inopportune circumstances elsewhere in the digital asset market.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 15, 2023 at 9:49 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 15, 2023 at 9:59 a.m. UTC
Amsterdam

Amsterdam (Shutterstock)

  • The Jacobi FT Wilshere Bitcoin ETF is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and will trade under the ticker "BCOIN."
  • The listing means Europe will see a spot bitcoin ETF traded before the U.S., despite dozens of applications to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the last few years

London-based Jacobi Asset Management has listed Europe's first spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Euronext Amsterdam nearly two years after it was first approved.

The Jacobi FT Wilshere Bitcoin ETF is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and will trade under the ticker "BCOIN." Custody for the fund is provided by Fidelity Digital Assets and trading firm Flow Traders operates as market maker, Jacobi announced on Tuesday.

Jacobi first won approval for the fund in October 2021 with plans to list it in 2022. However the firm opted to push back its plans due to inopportune circumstances elsewhere in the digital asset market such as the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX.

Exchange-traded notes (ETNs), often referred to by the umbrella term exchange-traded products (ETPs), are commonplace in Europe, however Jacobi's offering is the first ETF.

ETF shareholders own a portion of the product's underlying shares, while ETN investors own a debt security. Jacobi has said its ETF cannot be leveraged or use derivatives, unlike ETNs.

The listing means Europe will see a spot bitcoin ETF traded before the U.S., despite dozens of applications to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the last few years, all of which were rejected.

However there has been renewed hope that the regulator would approve a spot bitcoin fund, after asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) led a flurry of new applications featuring "surveillance-sharing" agreements designed to guard against market manipulation.

Read More: SEC Likely to Approve Several Spot ETFs, Sparking Next Bitcoin Rally: Matrixport

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.