Dinari Raises $7.5M for Decentralized Stock Trading Platform

Founded in 2021, Dinari wants to provide blockchain-backed access to corporate equity through its dShare platform. The dShare platform offers access to securities such as Apple or Tesla stock using a wallet on the Arbitrum network for users outside the United States due to regulatory reasons, said Jake Timothy, Dinari co-founder and chief technology officer, in an email to CoinDesk. Each dShare token is 1-1 backed similar to stablecoins like USDC or Tether.