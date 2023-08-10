Aave Token Holders Voting on 2 Proposals Following Averted Curve Liquidation Crisis

As a result of the recent Curve exploit, which saw the price of CRV plummet, Egorov’s assets were under liquidation pressure. Even though Egorov is now in a better financial position after raising over $42 million by selling CRV in several OTC deals to pay off portions of his debt, the potential liquidation motivated Aave token-holders to start voting on whether to disable CRV borrowing and reduce the liquidation threshold for CRV.