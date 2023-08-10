Aave Token Holders Voting on 2 Proposals Following Averted Curve Liquidation Crisis

Bitcoin
$29,388.33-0.43%
Ethereum
$1,846.73-0.28%
Binance Coin
$241.39-0.81%
XRP
$0.63948719-3.20%
Dogecoin
$0.07663444+1.13%
Cardano
$0.29707620-0.42%
Solana
$24.50-0.02%
Tron
$0.07729456+1.10%
Polygon
$0.69314754+0.04%
Polkadot
$5.00-0.83%
Litecoin
$82.93-1.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001002+4.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,548.13-0.35%
Uniswap
$6.17+0.73%
Bitcoin Cash
$231.39-2.54%
Toncoin
$1.27+0.44%
Avalanche
$12.57-0.63%
Chainlink
$7.61-0.99%
Stellar
$0.13923483-2.08%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.95-1.25%
Binance USD
$1.02-0.27%
TrueUSD
$1.01+0.34%
OKB
$48.55+1.13%
Monero
$154.65-1.69%
Ethereum Classic
$17.67-0.83%
Cosmos
$8.48-0.55%
Hedera
$0.05876326-3.66%
Filecoin
$4.16-0.55%
Internet Computer
$4.06-1.04%
Lido DAO
$1.88+0.82%
Aptos
$7.35-1.97%
Cronos
$0.05754280+0.20%
Quant
$102.67-0.25%
Arbitrum
$1.17-2.04%
VeChain
$0.01838208+1.37%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-1.02%
Optimism
$1.59+0.74%
Maker
$1,255.06+4.35%
The Graph
$0.10808784-0.53%
XDC Network
$0.07099904+9.21%
Aave
$67.56+1.07%
Kaspa
$0.04440634-4.86%
Algorand
$0.11332194-0.29%
Synthetix
$2.61-0.87%
The Sandbox
$0.40317709-1.39%
Stacks
$0.58726657-0.89%
EOS
$0.71732657-0.36%
MultiverseX
$30.94-1.85%
Immutable X
$0.72259162-1.00%
Axie Infinity
$5.99-0.34%
Theta
$0.74664832-0.20%
USDD
$0.99876839+0.06%
Tezos
$0.78431574-1.29%
Bitcoin SV
$36.21-0.16%
ApeCoin
$1.88+1.62%
Decentraland
$0.37086858-0.04%
Fantom
$0.24246104+1.38%
Injective Protocol
$7.77-2.69%
Render Token
$1.71+1.89%
NEO
$8.55-0.50%
Flow
$0.56111436-0.06%
Gala
$0.02302549-2.97%
Kava.io
$0.84236999+0.72%
eCash
$0.00002947-1.40%
Rocket Pool
$29.01+9.03%
GateToken
$4.10-0.15%
KuCoin Token
$5.62-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61939799+1.65%
Chiliz
$0.07697043-0.27%
Radix
$0.05217199-1.60%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.33%
Klaytn
$0.15836255-0.85%
PAX Gold
$1,947.28-0.26%
IOTA
$0.17365896-0.92%
Luna Classic
$0.00007844-0.55%
Frax Share
$6.14-3.11%
GMX
$49.81-2.42%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.23%
Mina
$0.46688837+1.52%
Sui
$0.60945751+0.71%
Casper
$0.03863592+0.71%
Huobi Token
$2.62-0.06%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91847988-0.63%
dYdX
$2.22+3.94%
Compound
$55.60-1.06%
Conflux
$0.17915080+0.11%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.63-0.47%
Dash
$32.74-1.42%
Nexo
$0.65698985-1.46%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.27%
Zilliqa
$0.02025645-0.03%
Arweave
$5.16-3.62%
Woo Network
$0.18981713-0.52%
THORChain
$1.06+4.71%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21424000+1.01%
PancakeSwap
$1.50-1.19%
1inch Network
$0.30889968-0.04%
Flare
$0.01516104+2.71%
Enjin
$0.29364681+0.84%
Gnosis
$113.20+0.79%
Mask Network
$3.52-0.73%
Helium
$1.97-1.58%
Osmosis
$0.45851762-0.60%
Loopring
$0.22435104+0.66%
Illuvium
$48.74+3.06%
Qtum
$2.63+0.23%
NEM
$0.03030995-1.15%
Convex Finance
$3.27-0.21%
SingularityNET
$0.21171013+0.19%
Celo
$0.50994587+0.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.65-3.59%
Zcash
$29.44-0.03%
Astar
$0.05351758+2.69%
BLUR
$0.28840028+0.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04771151+0.04%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.27+0.51%
Holo
$0.00131814-0.16%
Golem
$0.23145919+3.49%
Decred
$14.88+0.31%
Stepn
$0.20657602-0.41%
FLOKI
$0.00002252+0.17%
Ravencoin
$0.01808458-1.72%
Worldcoin
$1.70-9.71%
Fetch.ai
$0.20199997+0.68%
Audius
$0.18924228-2.34%
Yearn Finance
$6,310.15+0.50%
Kusama
$23.06+0.38%
Beldex
$0.03666310-1.05%
ICON
$0.21195089-1.91%
Ankr
$0.02464642+0.66%
Waves
$1.96+0.24%
Wemix
$0.62622302-0.17%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56683807+0.07%
SXP
$0.33254155-0.73%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393065-0.26%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+1.16%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.36%
Balancer
$4.27-2.21%
Siacoin
$0.00352383+0.23%
Aragon
$4.50+0.47%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22374125+2.05%
SafePal
$0.45786753+1.38%
Moonbeam
$0.23860527-1.13%
Wax
$0.04956836-0.72%
IoTeX
$0.01724600-1.48%
Band Protocol
$1.20-2.69%
Biconomy
$0.24101675-5.45%
TerraUSD
$0.01532813-0.20%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34476954-1.26%
Gains Network
$4.86-3.83%
Harmony
$0.01176173-1.10%
Amp
$0.00251083+0.59%
Axelar
$0.39326878+0.32%
Sushiswap
$0.71696362+0.25%
DigiByte
$0.00815142-0.08%
Livepeer
$4.63-2.18%
Core
$0.87020403+0.38%
Skale
$0.02785204-2.22%
Kadena
$0.52780685-1.05%
Polymath Network
$0.14160000-1.53%
Stargate Finance
$0.61997930-2.94%
Horizen
$8.77+0.24%
Lisk
$0.84408214-0.47%
UMA Protocol
$1.66-1.15%
Kyber Network
$0.64405032-0.92%
Merit Circle
$0.24911359+2.92%
Cartesi
$0.15164065+1.02%
Synapse
$0.56759064-0.82%
Joe
$0.30755403-2.76%
Nervos Network
$0.00312177+3.18%
PlayDapp
$0.18571622+1.90%
Liquity
$1.01+1.43%
iExec RLC
$1.28-0.74%
API3
$1.06-0.70%
OriginTrail
$0.23794153-3.79%
Bitgert
$0.00000023+0.68%
Nano
$0.66999630-0.40%
Bancor
$0.59972600+12.80%
Coin98
$0.15553285-3.98%
Radiant Capital
$0.28765620-2.44%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01709055-1.43%
Numeraire
$13.36-2.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.30%
Steem
$0.18585825+0.02%
Celer Network
$0.01438574-1.74%
Radicle
$1.61-0.65%
OMG Network
$0.56924678+0.85%
Syscoin
$0.10698749-1.09%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18+0.76%
SPACE ID
$0.26266683+0.03%
Dent
$0.00078458-0.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00176662+7.78%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93832721+0.81%
Verge
$0.00430273+0.71%
Stormx
$0.00643179-2.57%
Civic
$0.08800974+0.52%
Marlin
$0.00860173+0.28%
Powerledger
$0.16027740-0.02%
MetisDAO
$15.71-3.19%
Secret
$0.32405932-0.98%
Chromia
$0.11789826+1.22%
Celsius
$0.15802508+3.66%
Gitcoin
$1.09-2.31%
NKN
$0.10207505-0.28%
WINkLink
$0.00006746+1.20%
Hashflow
$0.36516588-0.69%
Keep Network
$0.11442033+0.46%
Request
$0.08176711+2.36%
Ren
$0.06103657+0.29%
Bifrost
$0.04387373-0.94%
Yield Guild Games
$0.32304057-2.13%
MOBOX
$0.28700556-1.26%
COTI
$0.04786122-1.09%
Spell Token
$0.00047816-1.39%
Galxe
$1.21-1.96%
WazirX
$0.11977515-1.35%
ARPA
$0.05539356+0.60%
Orchid
$0.09143092+20.37%
Sun Token
$0.00553128+0.83%
Sweat Economy
$0.00660048-2.95%
XYO Network
$0.00352613+0.46%
Origin Protocol
$0.09543745-0.29%
Verasity
$0.00461052-0.83%
Adventure Gold
$0.61443240-2.63%
Raydium
$0.21257343-1.13%
Voyager Token
$0.16140155-0.87%
Aavegotchi
$0.90856344-3.69%
Boba Network
$0.13242259-0.92%
Maple
$5.65-1.00%
SuperRare
$0.07170530-1.92%
Alien Worlds
$0.01186059-3.85%
Badger DAO
$2.14-1.46%
Storj
$0.29238609-0.92%
Index Chain
$0.05307596+0.05%
CEEK VR
$0.04839859+1.32%
LCX
$0.05073701-5.07%
Moonriver
$5.14-1.28%
TrueFi
$0.03599136+1.15%
RACA
$0.00011304-0.34%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52363455+0.09%
GAS
$2.66-0.59%
Reef
$0.00156926+0.22%
Rally
$0.00641795-1.21%
Saitama
$0.00071466-0.40%
Travala.com
$0.57847692-0.82%
Polkastarter
$0.30482617-0.32%
Ethernity
$1.58-1.10%
LooksRare
$0.05372567-0.57%
Serum
$0.07631398-3.41%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.95-1.12%
BarnBridge
$2.98-0.88%
Virtua
$0.02565590-0.17%
DIA
$0.24650612-2.78%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23686768-3.53%
Enzyme
$18.37+2.40%
Keep3rV1
$54.19-1.35%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12219724-1.12%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.80-0.01%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101751-1.74%
Velas
$0.01003736+0.18%
Alchemix
$12.82+0.73%
CLV
$0.04008395+6.76%
Decentral Games
$0.03204944-0.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15151771-1.16%
Bluzelle
$0.05338469+0.70%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.82%
MXC
$0.00840492-0.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00154231-1.21%
district0x
$0.02724756+1.32%
0x
$0.21343570-1.90%
Harvest Finance
$25.26+0.58%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.28-0.95%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000092+20.31%
StaFi
$0.28413508+1.99%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00378327+0.62%
Bonk
$0.00000035-0.14%
Augur
$1.52+6.24%
Rarible
$1.03-2.22%
Tokemak
$0.59747429-3.10%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01213577+3.10%
Tamadoge
$0.00883073+0.20%
Quantstamp
$0.01079632+0.26%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01970238-12.75%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04827275-0.93%
FTX Token
$1.18-1.51%
Braintrust
$0.26771382-0.75%
Pepe
$0.00000125+0.85%
BitDAO
$0.48984733+1.81%
Threshold
$0.02385637-1.50%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10830148-1.01%
Human
$0.03648049-2.41%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.94%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.42%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.60%
Tether
$1.00+0.08%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.18%
Dai
$1.01-0.40%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Aave Token Holders Voting on 2 Proposals Following Averted Curve Liquidation Crisis

The proposals, which aim to disable CRV borrowing and decrease Aave’s exposure to Curve’s native token on its Ethereum V2 markets, are responses to the liquidation pressure faced by Curved founder Michael Egorov.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconAug 10, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 10, 2023 at 6:08 p.m. UTC

Aave token holders started voting today for two governance proposals in response to the systemic liquidation risk posed by Curve founder Michael Egorov’s large borrowing position on the lending protocol.

Authored by on-chain risk management platform Chaos Labs, the two proposals aim to disable the borrowing of CRV – the native governance token for stablecoin exchange Curve – on Ethereum and Polygon V3, as well as reduce the liquidation threshold of CRV.

Aave’s governance votes, which both end Aug. 12, are direct responses to the averted liquidation threat posed by Egorov’s lending positions on Aave, in which he deposited 34% of CRV’s total market cap to borrow upwards of $63 million.

Read More: As Curve Averts DeFi Death Spiral, Fiasco Exposes Serious Risks

As a result of the recent Curve exploit, which saw the price of CRV plummet, Egorov’s assets were under liquidation pressure. Even though Egorov is now in a better financial position after raising over $42 million by selling CRV in several OTC deals to pay off portions of his debt, the potential liquidation motivated Aave token-holders to start voting on whether to disable CRV borrowing and reduce the liquidation threshold for CRV.

Chaos Labs CEO Omer Goldberg indicated in the governance vote that the motivation behind one of the proposals “is to disable the ability to short CRV via the Aave protocol,” which would prevent crypto users from borrowing CRV to dump and further impact its price.

AAVE is currently exchanging hands at $67.78, while the price of CRV is 61 cents, per CoinDesk market data.

Goldberg did not respond to a request for comment by presstime.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.