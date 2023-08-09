Maple Finance's Tokenized Treasuries Available to U.S. Investors After Securities Exemption
The platform's cash management facility has attracted $22 million of deposits since opened in April.
Blockchain-based credit marketplace Maple Finance has opened its cash management pools backed by tokenized Treasuries (T-bills) for U.S. investors, the firm said Wednesday.
Maple secured a Rule 506(c) of Regulation D (RegD) exemption from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Prior to this, only non-U.S. entities could access the Maple pool.
The cash management pools on Maple allow accredited investors, companies, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) to park their spare USDC and USDT stablecoin stash in one-month U.S. Treasury bills and earn a 4-5% annual yield. The facility has attracted $22 million of deposits since commencing in April.
Demand for blockchain-based T-bill offerings has been steadily rising as the yield on U.S. government debt, widely considered as risk-free, surpassed yields in decentralized finance (DeFi). Digital asset firms, crypto investment funds and protocol treasuries often hold substantial amount of cash in stablecoins. Tokenized Treasuries offer them a shield from inflation and a way to earn some yield.
The market size of tokenized T-bills ballooned six-fold this year to near $700 million, according to real-world asset data platform RWA.wyz.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.