Binance Receives License to Offer Bitcoin, Digital Asset Services in El Salvador

The crypto exchange said it now holds licenses to operate in 18 countries.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconAug 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 8, 2023 at 2:04 p.m. UTC
El Salvador (Esaú González/Unsplash)

El Salvador (Esaú González/Unsplash)

Binance received two licenses to operate in El Salvador as it seeks to build its legitimacy worldwide, the crypto exchange said Tuesday, adding that it now has licenses in 18 markets.

The Central Bank of El Salvador (Banco Central de Reserva) granted Binance a Bitcoin Services Provider (BSP) license, while the Salvadoran National Commission of Digital Assets issued a non-provisional Digital Assets Services Provider license (DASP), the company said in a statement.

“These licenses allow Binance to expand the products and services offered including options tailored to the needs of our customers in El Salvador," Daniel Acosta, general manager for Colombia, Central America and Caribbean at Binance, said in the statement.

In January, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador passed a law that regulates digital securities and created a framework for the Central American country to launch bitcoin-backed bonds, also known as "Volcano Bonds." In April, Bitfinex said it was granted the country’s first digital asset service provider license.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Andrés Engler
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

