'Suspicious' Multichain Wallet Dumps $1.8M of WOO Network Tokens; Price Drops 8%

The wallet is actively selling CRV and YFI tokens on Uniswap.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconAug 4, 2023 at 1:36 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 4, 2023 at 2:23 p.m. UTC
Multichain-linked wallet sells over $4 million of altcoins (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Multichain-linked wallet sells over $4 million of altcoins (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

  • Ethereum wallet linked to Multichain exploits sells over $4 million worth of altcoins.
  • Wallet is actively selling CRV and YFI on Uniswap.
  • Price of WOO token drops 8%.

An Ethereum wallet funded by a beneficiary of the Multichain exploit has sold $2.4 million of chainlink's token (LINK) and $1.8 million worth of WOO Network (WOO) tokens on Uniswap, causing the price of WOO to slump by 8%.

The wallet, which was created on Friday morning, received funds from an address tagged as "suspicious" by etherscan. It obtained the tag after it received lockup funds from Multichain team's multi-signature address despite reportedly being unknown to the Multichain team.

Multichain ceased operations last month after the company's CEO Zhaojun and his sister were held in detention by Chinese police. The bridging protocol was exploited a few weeks prior with $130 million being stolen across several blockchains before being sent to the wallet tagged as suspicious on etherscan.

Alongside deposits of WOO and LINK, the wallet received $800,000 worth of CRV tokens and $870,000 worth of YFI, both of which are actively being sold on Uniswap.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

