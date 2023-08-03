New York Resident Ilya Lichtenstein Admits to Being Bitfinex Hacker in Court Appearance: CNBC
Lichtenstein was arrested alongside his wife Heather Morgan last year on money laundering charges tied to the proceeds from the 2016 hack.
New York resident Ilya Lichtenstein revealed himself as the hacker who executed a multi-million-dollar exploit of crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016 while pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges at a hearing at the U.S. District Court in D.C. on Thursday.
Until now, the hacker's identity has remained one of the most elusive facts of the case. CNBC first reported that Lichtenstein admitted to being the hacker.
“Bitfinex diligently worked with the U.S. Department of Justice to identify the perpetrators of the hack, recover the stolen bitcoin, and bring the hackers to justice," an external spokesperson for Bitfinex told CoinDesk. "After seven years, those efforts have come to fruition.”
Lichtenstein, 35, conspired to launder 119,754 Bitcoin, worth roughly $71 million at the time of the hack in 2016, alongside his wife Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan, according to U.S. officials. Morgan's own plea hearing was ongoing as of press time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.