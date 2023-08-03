Latin American Crypto Company Ripio Launches U.S. Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin

Bitcoin
$29,251.74-0.07%
Ethereum
$1,843.46+0.08%
Binance Coin
$240.58-1.36%
XRP
$0.68473878-0.63%
Cardano
$0.29654300-2.12%
Dogecoin
$0.07395176-2.01%
Solana
$22.77-2.13%
Tron
$0.07640195-0.50%
Litecoin
$86.51-2.33%
Polkadot
$5.04-1.06%
Polygon
$0.68012969-1.27%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000814-1.22%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,122.19-0.54%
Uniswap
$6.19-1.33%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.07-1.46%
Avalanche
$12.51-0.96%
Toncoin
$1.19-1.83%
Chainlink
$7.23-3.26%
Stellar
$0.13999000-4.26%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-0.12%
Binance USD
$0.99896820-0.41%
TrueUSD
$0.99907234-0.14%
Monero
$159.12-0.64%
Ethereum Classic
$18.03-0.41%
Cosmos
$8.74-1.12%
OKB
$42.03-1.20%
Filecoin
$4.26-0.70%
Internet Computer
$4.14-0.99%
Hedera
$0.05246267+1.44%
Lido DAO
$1.85+0.11%
Cronos
$0.05938952+0.32%
Quant
$104.58-0.71%
Aptos
$6.89-0.55%
Arbitrum
$1.13-0.95%
VeChain
$0.01825352-1.44%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-0.79%
Optimism
$1.65-0.54%
Maker
$1,296.40-1.28%
XDC Network
$0.07449172+3.61%
The Graph
$0.10937036-0.93%
Aave
$65.03-1.91%
Stacks
$0.61046050-1.55%
Algorand
$0.10659558-0.96%
Immutable X
$0.75609180-2.62%
EOS
$0.73040000-0.19%
Elrond
$31.28-1.45%
The Sandbox
$0.41157304-1.51%
Synthetix
$2.48-3.03%
Axie Infinity
$5.91-1.24%
Tezos
$0.81681300-2.96%
Theta
$0.75799140-0.36%
BitDAO
$0.50480528-2.16%
USDD
$0.99575147-0.08%
Bitcoin SV
$36.74-0.63%
Decentraland
$0.37235291-1.38%
Injective Protocol
$7.96-2.41%
Fantom
$0.23794467-1.44%
ApeCoin
$1.78-0.88%
Render Token
$1.76-0.81%
NEO
$8.58-1.20%
Flow
$0.57506952-0.84%
eCash
$0.00002997-0.99%
Gala
$0.02321354-1.36%
Kava.io
$0.86561189+0.53%
GateToken
$4.14+0.31%
Rocket Pool
$28.91-2.56%
KuCoin Token
$5.62-0.59%
Radix
$0.05237395-1.77%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99632708-0.32%
Chiliz
$0.07631711-1.21%
Curve DAO Token
$0.57820066-1.71%
Klaytn
$0.15726216-1.06%
IOTA
$0.17317217-0.23%
PAX Gold
$1,925.79-0.57%
Luna Classic
$0.00008014-0.87%
GMX
$50.09-1.29%
Sui
$0.61259165-1.48%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-0.45%
Frax Share
$5.95+1.91%
Casper
$0.03825920-0.45%
Compound
$62.55-2.13%
Huobi Token
$2.68-0.41%
Mina
$0.43548269-1.04%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93374662-1.26%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.62-1.83%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.07%
Dash
$31.83-1.43%
Nexo
$0.64430898-1.51%
Arweave
$5.33-1.38%
Zilliqa
$0.02055928-1.25%
Woo Network
$0.19945800-0.86%
dYdX
$1.97-1.45%
1inch Network
$0.31522785-0.41%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-1.22%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20457000+1.56%
Flare
$0.01443416-1.87%
Enjin
$0.29045104-1.03%
Gnosis
$111.81-0.91%
Osmosis
$0.47022809-0.96%
Qtum
$2.71-2.76%
Mask Network
$3.44-1.91%
THORChain
$0.92697910-1.19%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.85-4.97%
NEM
$0.03043988-0.79%
Loopring
$0.21167938-0.89%
Helium
$1.81+1.88%
Celo
$0.48918113-0.81%
Zcash
$29.840.00%
Convex Finance
$3.09-1.13%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.48-2.31%
BLUR
$0.29752048-0.87%
Oasis Network
$0.04697054-1.08%
Illuvium
$40.79-0.88%
Astar
$0.05102733-1.50%
Holo
$0.00125314-0.99%
FLOKI
$0.00002220-0.33%
Decred
$14.30+0.09%
Ravencoin
$0.01790501-1.16%
Fetch.ai
$0.20399584-1.99%
Yearn Finance
$6,434.82-2.89%
Kusama
$23.57-0.93%
Stepn
$0.20827754-1.02%
Golem
$0.20875708+0.44%
ICON
$0.21577301-0.69%
Ankr
$0.02452897-0.99%
Wemix
$0.62457192+0.06%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56743394-1.27%
SXP
$0.33268952-1.03%
Waves
$1.91-0.79%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.94%
Audius
$0.17025907-1.18%
JasmyCoin
$0.00382267-0.61%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-0.56%
Balancer
$4.30-0.71%
Aragon
$4.44-0.47%
Siacoin
$0.00339403-0.67%
IoTeX
$0.01829466-0.82%
Wax
$0.05140657-0.03%
Band Protocol
$1.21-0.70%
Moonbeam
$0.22787157-1.29%
TerraUSD
$0.01587139+2.56%
SafePal
$0.40998406-2.48%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19861621+1.09%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34337679-1.12%
Amp
$0.00256579-5.32%
Harmony
$0.01151211-1.52%
Kyber Network
$0.76280717-0.49%
Sushiswap
$0.71489715-1.38%
Gains Network
$4.52+0.74%
Axelar
$0.39326553-0.76%
Polymath Network
$0.14954517+0.94%
Biconomy
$0.21428979-1.53%
DigiByte
$0.00797830-0.82%
Horizen
$9.29-1.47%
Skale
$0.02759892-1.66%
Lisk
$0.88465082+0.29%
Core
$0.83715671-0.12%
Stargate Finance
$0.58714247-0.42%
UMA Protocol
$1.60-0.21%
Synapse
$0.59636778-1.55%
Livepeer
$3.96-0.09%
Joe
$0.30869520-0.86%
Cartesi
$0.14219359-1.55%
OriginTrail
$0.26560024-1.46%
Liquity
$1.05+0.10%
PlayDapp
$0.17146952-0.43%
Nervos Network
$0.00279332-0.37%
Nano
$0.66498918-0.08%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01752089-1.12%
iExec RLC
$1.19-1.62%
Merit Circle
$0.19305152-7.92%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.43%
API3
$0.96548614-0.97%
Numeraire
$13.27-0.64%
Steem
$0.18400972+0.11%
Verge
$0.00484273-2.78%
Celer Network
$0.01401646-1.13%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
OMG Network
$0.55314824-0.72%
Radicle
$1.55-1.39%
Syscoin
$0.10636979-0.86%
Coin98
$0.13420065-0.89%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06-0.81%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93770345-1.44%
Celsius
$0.17105501-0.41%
Dent
$0.00075558+0.26%
SPACE ID
$0.24558245-1.51%
Stormx
$0.00633446+1.16%
Powerledger
$0.15997344-0.22%
Civic
$0.08516601-0.36%
Braintrust
$0.27345723+0.15%
Marlin
$0.00823875-0.74%
MetisDAO
$15.27-0.86%
Secret
$0.31243328-1.33%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156069-1.07%
WINkLink
$0.00006695-1.02%
Keep Network
$0.11279549+0.17%
Chromia
$0.10801984+0.30%
NKN
$0.09364210-0.56%
Gitcoin
$0.99747713-0.49%
Hashflow
$0.34353900-1.16%
Bifrost
$0.04332565-0.68%
Ren
$0.05818044-1.07%
Request
$0.07460949-0.79%
MOBOX
$0.26999020-1.20%
COTI
$0.04572073-1.67%
Spell Token
$0.00046649-1.41%
WazirX
$0.12120870-0.40%
Galxe
$1.18-4.02%
Bancor
$0.36221058-1.50%
Origin Protocol
$0.10565769-3.34%
Sun Token
$0.00547089-1.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.64290640+2.32%
ARPA
$0.05010272-1.31%
XYO Network
$0.00352035-0.22%
Sweat Economy
$0.00615443-1.31%
Aavegotchi
$0.92735117-1.19%
Voyager Token
$0.16007368-1.28%
Boba Network
$0.13670186-1.73%
Raydium
$0.20187815-1.19%
SuperRare
$0.07136470-1.39%
Maple
$5.54+3.54%
Storj
$0.29484625-0.14%
Badger DAO
$2.12-1.40%
CEEK VR
$0.04716733-0.98%
Alien Worlds
$0.01056804-1.04%
Index Chain
$0.04993123-1.08%
GAS
$2.68-0.93%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50573250-0.78%
RACA
$0.00010909-0.10%
TrueFi
$0.03373849-2.47%
LCX
$0.04622461-1.33%
Moonriver
$4.82-0.80%
Saitama
$0.00077633-0.88%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18023779+2.96%
Reef
$0.00145878-1.10%
Serum
$0.08851128-1.74%
Ethernity
$1.73-2.68%
Orchid
$0.05461197-0.10%
Rally
$0.00639846-1.78%
Polkastarter
$0.30922112-0.56%
Travala.com
$0.56913777-1.72%
LooksRare
$0.05250790-1.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99+0.50%
BarnBridge
$2.92-1.07%
DIA
$0.24547946-0.54%
Keep3rV1
$54.55-0.99%
Virtua
$0.02446402-0.54%
Enzyme
$17.82-0.78%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17121445-0.37%
Velas
$0.01031136+1.59%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101565-0.35%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22011539-2.03%
Alchemix
$12.77-1.15%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.36-0.81%
Decentral Games
$0.03071509+1.85%
MXC
$0.00899330+4.37%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10309000+2.08%
CLV
$0.03664963-1.90%
Bluzelle
$0.05124020-0.75%
district0x
$0.02738528-0.30%
0x
$0.21952928-0.60%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00147017-0.18%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.22+1.08%
Harvest Finance
$24.47-1.14%
StaFi
$0.26612806-0.96%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368625-1.27%
Bonk
$0.00000034-2.18%
Augur
$1.55+1.04%
Rarible
$1.04-1.03%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01239054+1.02%
Tokemak
$0.56946740+0.84%
Quantstamp
$0.01143175-0.09%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03092689-1.32%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04565761-1.50%
FTX Token
$1.34-0.49%
Pepe
$0.00000122-1.41%
Threshold
$0.02355461-0.84%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09826164-1.14%
Human
$0.03730820-1.40%
Pitbull
$0.0000000014.05%
Tether
$0.99847027-0.08%
USD Coin
$0.99893694-0.34%
Dai
$0.99849523-0.24%
Latin American Crypto Company Ripio Launches U.S. Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin

The cryptocurrency is hosted on LaChain, a recently started blockchain focused on the region.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconAug 3, 2023 at 3:41 p.m. UTC
(Horst Schwalm/Pixabay)

Latin American crypto services provider Ripio has introduced a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, in part to offer Argentinians a way of protecting their assets from inflation.

Ripio users in Argentina, where annual inflation is running at 115%, are already able to purchase the UXD stablecoin, also called Criptodólar, the company said Thursday. The stablecoin, which is also available in Brazil, is hosted on LaChain, a Latin America-focused layer 1 blockchain launched in June by Ripio in collaboration with SenseiNode, Num Finance, Cedalio and Buenbit, among others.

In June, Ripio CEO Sebastian Serrano told CoinDeskTV that despite the bearish crypto context, the use of stablecoins in Latin America is growing and becoming more common.

“In response to the complex economic situation facing Latin America, in particular Argentina, we have created Criptodólar: an innovative solution to help individuals combat inflation and protect their assets,” Serrano said in a statement, adding that the company plans to incorporate UXD to its Ripio Card.

Ripio was founded in Argentina and also now operates in Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, the U.S. and Spain, where it recently obtained approval to operate as a crypto exchange. The company has 8 million users and transacts $200 million a month.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

