Latin American Crypto Company Ripio Launches U.S. Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin

Ripio users in Argentina, where annual inflation is running at 115%, are already able to purchase the UXD stablecoin, also called Criptodólar, the company said Thursday. The stablecoin, which is also available in Brazil, is hosted on LaChain, a Latin America-focused layer 1 blockchain launched in June by Ripio in collaboration with SenseiNode, Num Finance, Cedalio and Buenbit, among others.