BlockFi’s Disclosure Statement Gets Court Approval

“BlockFi’s mission through this process has been to maximize recoveries for our creditors, and conditional approval of our Disclosure Statement moves us one step closer to accomplishing that goal,” said Mark Renzi of Berkeley Research Group, BlockFi’s Chief Restructuring Officer, in a statement. “We are confident that our Plan provides the best path to expeditiously return crypto back to our clients and we strongly urge BlockFi’s clients to vote to accept it.”