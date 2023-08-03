Assessing Custody Solutions in Digital Assets

Meet James. In 2013, this Welsh IT worker threw away a hard drive holding a digital wallet containing 7,500 bitcoin, which today would have a market value of nearly USD 217 million. Since then, he has been on a campaign to get access to the local garbage dump to find this lost fortune, to no avail. This case is not unique, and James, like many of us, has learned that not realizing the tenuous nature of digital records comes with a penalty. Digital currencies are a growing storage and retrieval concern, and advisors must understand the safety mechanisms available.