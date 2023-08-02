Robinhood Crypto Revenue Fell 18% Sequentially to $31M in Q2
In June, the trading platform ended support for all tokens named as securities in the SEC lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.
Online trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) reported crypto trading revenue of $31 million in the second quarter, down 18% from the $38 million in the first quarter, according to its latest earnings release.
The $31 million crypto trading revenue figure in Q2 was 16% of the $193 million in trading revenue across all categories, which saw a 7% sequential decline.
The company also reported having $11.5 million in crypto assets under custody, the same amount as was held at the end of the first quarter.
In June, Robinhood ended support for all tokens named as securities in the SEC lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase. Those tokens were Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL). The trading platform currently offers trading for 15 different crypto currencies, including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), dogecoin (DOGE) and avalanche (AVAX).
Overall for the second quarter, Robinhood reported earnings per share of $0.03 on revenue of $486 million, ahead of analyst estimates for a loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $473 million.
Robinhood share prices, which are up 54% this year, fell 7.5% to $11.50 in after-hours trading Wednesday.
UPDATE (Aug. 2 20:30 UTC): Added info on earnings per share.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.