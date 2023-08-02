Ethereum Juggernaut MetaMask’s Origin Story Challenged in New Lawsuit

A Consensys spokesperson said: “Joel Dietz is an individual we understand to have been falsely marketing himself as the founder of MetaMask in an attempt to sell tokens or gain investment from unsuspecting investors globally. Joel Dietz is not a founder of MetaMask, has no relation to MetaMask or any of its technology and we look forward to the court promptly disposing of these frivolous claims. MetaMask was founded by Aaron Davis and Dan Finlay in 2016. The origin story of how MetaMask came to life is publicly available here.”