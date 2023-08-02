Bitcoin
Decentralized Exchange THORSwap Introduces New Feature Aimed at Better Price Execution for Large Trades

Called Streaming Swaps, the feature is designed to improve capital efficiency for decentralized finance users who want to execute large trades.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconAug 2, 2023 at 2:57 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 2, 2023 at 3:23 p.m. UTC
THORSwap is a cross-chain decentralized exchange built on THORChain. (Manuel Salinas/Unsplash)

THORSwap is a cross-chain decentralized exchange built on THORChain. (Manuel Salinas/Unsplash)

THORSwap – a multichain decentralized exchange aggregator – introduced yesterday Streaming Swaps, a new feature aimed at reducing slippage and getting better price execution for large decentralized finance (DeFi) trades.

Slippage, the difference between a trade’s expected price and the actual price at which the transaction is executed, typically transpires when volatility is high or market liquidity is low.

Before the introduction of Streaming Swaps, if a crypto user wanted to execute a large trade and achieve lower slippage on THORChain, they would have to manually divide the swap into several smaller transactions, resulting in higher gas fees. With the new feature, large swaps are broken down internally on THORChain, resulting in a single outbound transaction, “allowing for potentially a more favorable average price,” according to a blog post.

Streaming Swaps is aimed at attracting new users, liquidity and volume as “the goal is to outperform centralized exchanges (CEX) in speed, privacy and price execution,” per the blog post.

RUNE, the native token for THORChain has increased almost 1% in the past 24 hours to 93 cents, per CoinGecko. Its total value locked stands at roughly $90 million, data from DefiLlama shows.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

