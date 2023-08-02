Decentralized Exchange THORSwap Introduces New Feature Aimed at Better Price Execution for Large Trades
Called Streaming Swaps, the feature is designed to improve capital efficiency for decentralized finance users who want to execute large trades.
THORSwap – a multichain decentralized exchange aggregator – introduced yesterday Streaming Swaps, a new feature aimed at reducing slippage and getting better price execution for large decentralized finance (DeFi) trades.
Slippage, the difference between a trade’s expected price and the actual price at which the transaction is executed, typically transpires when volatility is high or market liquidity is low.
Before the introduction of Streaming Swaps, if a crypto user wanted to execute a large trade and achieve lower slippage on THORChain, they would have to manually divide the swap into several smaller transactions, resulting in higher gas fees. With the new feature, large swaps are broken down internally on THORChain, resulting in a single outbound transaction, “allowing for potentially a more favorable average price,” according to a blog post.
Streaming Swaps is aimed at attracting new users, liquidity and volume as “the goal is to outperform centralized exchanges (CEX) in speed, privacy and price execution,” per the blog post.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.