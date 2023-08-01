FTX Plans to Restart Crypto Exchange for International Customers

The filing, posted Monday night U.S. time, delineates the claimants into various groups. The first group is claimants of FTX.com offshore exchange, which it calls “dotcom customers”, next is customers of the U.S. exchange (“U.S. customers”), after, customers of its NFT exchange, then general unsecured claims, secured claims, and subordinated claims. Included in general claims are those from Alameda’s lenders or trading partners, while subordinated claims are taxes and fines from penalties.