Tether Reports $3.3B in Excess Reserves in Q2, Up $850M for the Quarter

The issuer of stablecoin USDT said its operational profits exceeded $1 billion in Q2 this year.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 31, 2023 at 4:07 p.m. UTC
Tether (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Tether (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Tether, issuer of the USDT stablecoin, held $3.3 billion of reserve assets in excess to back the value of its stablecoins, the ​​firm reported in its Q2 attestation on Monday.

Signed by accounting firm BDO Italy, the attestation disclosed about $72.5 billion of exposure to U.S. Treasuries, including direct T-bill investments, repurchase agreements and deposits in money market funds.

The company's bitcoin (BTC) holdings as of June 30 increased in dollar value to $1.67 billion from $1.5 billion three months earlier, according to the filing, though the number of tokens held was not disclosed.

Tether said its operational profits exceeded $1 billion for the second quarter. In May, the firm reported $1.45 billion in "net profits" in Q1.

Tether is the issuer behind the $83 billion USDT, the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, and some smaller stablecoins. USDT is a key piece of the crypto ecosystem facilitating trading and asset transfers.

Issuing fiat-backed dollar-pegged stablecoins is a lucrative business due to rising U.S. government bond yields, the primary reserve asset for USDT. Tether's reported profits are close those of asset management giant BlackRock – with more than $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM) – which booked operating income of just over $1.6 billion in Q2.

Tether, however, continues to receive a fair amount of scrutiny for its opaque reserve management and lack of independent audits – a deeper financial analysis than attestations.

Read more: Reviewing the Tether Documents

Edited by Stephen Alpher.




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

