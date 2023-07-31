Nomura Backs $6M Round for On-Chain Fund Platform Solv Protocol

Solv offers decentralized liquidity infrastructure that allows organizations to raise money through the creation, usage and sale of financial products. The Solv process begins with an onboarding process for crypto-native market makers, venture capitalists and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) interested in using the platform. Approved users can then create financial products that are wrapped in semi-fungible tokens (SFT). The SFT is distributed through the Solv platform or an underwriter in order to receive liquidity from interested buyers or investors. The user can then collect income, and pay yields to the investors either over time or when the SFT is settled.