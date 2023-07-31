Bitcoin
DYdX Proposal to Slash Token Issuance Wins Early Support

In theory, this could boost the price of DYDX, based on the basics of supply and demand.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJul 31, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. UTC
The governance vote comes almost a month after dYdX, which has about $346 million in total value locked, launched its public test network on Cosmos.(Bettmann/Getty Images)

The governance vote comes almost a month after dYdX, which has about $346 million in total value locked, launched its public test network on Cosmos. (Bettmann/Getty Images)

Community members of dYdX, the large decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading perpetual contracts, are voting on whether to slash rewards to liquidity providers, a move that could save the business $1 million a month and slow issuance of its DYDX token.

And based on the votes submitted so far, the proposal appears on track to pass.

If passed – voting ends Tuesday – the governance proposal will reduce the amount of DYDX given to liquidity providers per epoch to 575,342, a 50% decrease that amounts to about $1 million at current prices. Antonio Juliano, dYdX’s founder, said on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) that overall DYDX token emissions would be cut by roughly 25%.

In theory, less issuance could be a net positive for DYDX’s price based on the basic laws of economics (limiting supply can boost prices).

The change would be an “overall positive for the community,” per the proposal’s forum discussion posted by Max Holloway, CEO of blockchain research and development firm Xenophon Labs.

The price of DYDX, the native governance token for the decentralized exchange, is up 2.3% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Edited by Nick Baker and Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

