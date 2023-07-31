Barbie's Margot Robbie Has a Take on Bitcoin, Says It's a Ken Thing
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor took the connection further, tweeting that "Bitcoin is Big Ken Energy."
Margot Robbie, star of this summer's ubiquitous movie sensation Barbie, said she and director Greta Gerwig referred to two of the producers as "such Kens" when they talked about bitcoin.
In an interview with Fandango last month, Robbie said while in prep for the movie, David Heyman and Tom Acklerley (also Robbie's husband) would "start talking about bitcoin or something," she and Gerwig would say "They're being such Kens!", comparing it to the way they would talk about golf.
What "such a Ken" means could be anybody's guess and for her part Robbie did not go on to define it. She did, however, say there is such a thing as "Big Ken Energy" (no, us neither), "and that can be a good thing."
Michael Saylor, CEO of software company Microstrategy (MSTR) which owns an estimated 152,333 BTC worth roughly $4.5 billion, took the connection a bit further, recently tweeting a video of the interview under the comment "Bitcoin is Big Ken Energy."
