Barbie's Margot Robbie Has a Take on Bitcoin, Says It's a Ken Thing

Bitcoin
$29,242.49-0.37%
Ethereum
$1,860.13-0.83%
Binance Coin
$242.37-0.75%
XRP
$0.69838631-2.96%
Dogecoin
$0.07817477-1.77%
Cardano
$0.31210000-0.54%
Solana
$24.05-3.57%
Tron
$0.07798560-4.64%
Litecoin
$91.94-3.07%
Polygon
$0.69371150-2.26%
Polkadot
$5.13-2.15%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000851+0.98%
Uniswap
$6.58+3.34%
Bitcoin Cash
$247.95-1.50%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,276.77-0.20%
Avalanche
$12.94-3.18%
Stellar
$0.15366700-2.86%
Toncoin
$1.21-1.25%
Chainlink
$7.57-1.10%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99+0.99%
Binance USD
$0.99994231-0.74%
TrueUSD
$0.99844686-0.12%
Monero
$160.96-0.80%
Ethereum Classic
$18.59-1.54%
Cosmos
$8.90-2.01%
OKB
$42.41-0.75%
Filecoin
$4.28-3.19%
Internet Computer
$4.24-1.75%
Hedera
$0.05237324-2.05%
Lido DAO
$1.88-3.83%
Quant
$110.65-2.12%
Aptos
$7.01-1.45%
Cronos
$0.05844912-1.67%
Arbitrum
$1.18-0.21%
VeChain
$0.01857939-2.31%
NEAR Protocol
$1.38-2.23%
Optimism
$1.65+4.04%
Maker
$1,241.23-2.86%
Aave
$69.49-6.45%
The Graph
$0.11037915-1.55%
Algorand
$0.11006015-1.14%
XDC Network
$0.06114350+6.92%
EOS
$0.74960000-2.04%
Synthetix
$2.57-6.89%
The Sandbox
$0.42635323-2.27%
Elrond
$31.99-1.81%
Immutable X
$0.76054219-0.20%
Stacks
$0.58897230-2.56%
Theta
$0.80099187-1.47%
Axie Infinity
$6.03-2.85%
Tezos
$0.82700000-1.19%
Bitcoin SV
$39.25+1.72%
BitDAO
$0.51500659+1.19%
USDD
$0.99822494-0.08%
Decentraland
$0.38506892-2.48%
ApeCoin
$1.88-3.27%
Fantom
$0.23878326-2.83%
Injective Protocol
$7.94-0.68%
Render Token
$1.77-2.49%
NEO
$8.72-3.31%
Flow
$0.58279545-1.85%
eCash
$0.00003100-2.85%
Kava.io
$0.87896969-0.68%
Gala
$0.02307223-2.34%
GateToken
$4.13-0.86%
Rocket Pool
$29.30-0.85%
Radix
$0.05502091-2.03%
Paxos Dollar
$1.02+1.68%
KuCoin Token
$5.73-2.05%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61709623-11.22%
Chiliz
$0.07728914-2.19%
Klaytn
$0.16057357-1.97%
GMX
$55.06-2.19%
PAX Gold
$1,959.57+0.12%
IOTA
$0.17348131-1.98%
Luna Classic
$0.00008089-1.64%
Compound
$67.73-6.99%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.87%
Frax Share
$5.92-7.56%
Casper
$0.03848001-1.60%
Huobi Token
$2.69-0.26%
Mina
$0.44179907-1.75%
Sui
$0.62938165-0.59%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90153798-0.86%
Nexo
$0.66066887-1.00%
dYdX
$2.13+1.83%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.31%
Dash
$31.70-2.16%
Arweave
$5.46-2.26%
Zilliqa
$0.02093971-1.23%
Woo Network
$0.20253783-0.45%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.47-0.03%
PancakeSwap
$1.58+4.71%
Bitcoin Gold
$18.81+9.86%
1inch Network
$0.31538635+0.18%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20708900+0.38%
Flare
$0.01468447-1.17%
Enjin
$0.29826978-2.47%
Gnosis
$114.34-1.78%
Osmosis
$0.48268395-2.30%
Mask Network
$3.50-1.43%
THORChain
$0.93622421-0.77%
Loopring
$0.22010906-2.32%
Qtum
$2.58-3.49%
NEM
$0.02995471-0.88%
Convex Finance
$3.38-9.56%
Celo
$0.52713099+6.24%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.58+0.28%
Astar
$0.05491137-0.25%
Zcash
$29.70-1.43%
BLUR
$0.30170474-2.02%
Oasis Network
$0.04809130-4.05%
Helium
$1.63+4.52%
Decred
$15.06+0.40%
Illuvium
$40.89-2.13%
Holo
$0.00127071-3.16%
Yearn Finance
$6,766.85-3.50%
FLOKI
$0.00002227-1.37%
Fetch.ai
$0.20870098-1.89%
Ravencoin
$0.01828734-1.44%
Stepn
$0.21237446-1.88%
ICON
$0.22128262-1.25%
Ankr
$0.02552643-1.55%
Kusama
$22.97-2.10%
Golem
$0.20316987+0.47%
SXP
$0.34539667-0.62%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58792073-3.03%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.34%
Audius
$0.17578013-2.49%
Waves
$1.93-2.36%
Wemix
$0.60625908-1.79%
EthereumPoW
$1.75-2.21%
JasmyCoin
$0.00387369-2.38%
Balancer
$4.40-2.41%
Siacoin
$0.00344395-1.65%
IoTeX
$0.01854622-2.49%
Aragon
$4.37-0.71%
Wax
$0.05199325-2.01%
Polymath Network
$0.18948937+38.41%
SafePal
$0.43062592-1.03%
Moonbeam
$0.22930645-1.18%
Band Protocol
$1.20+0.41%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35010285-1.42%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19914347+0.03%
TerraUSD
$0.01523178-2.90%
Harmony
$0.01184467-2.08%
Axelar
$0.40156638-2.96%
Biconomy
$0.22452480+0.63%
Sushiswap
$0.69894834+1.85%
Gains Network
$4.44-2.12%
DigiByte
$0.00819747+0.02%
Kyber Network
$0.73632992-3.38%
Lisk
$0.88568553+2.30%
Skale
$0.02757354-0.13%
Horizen
$9.05-2.89%
Amp
$0.00224414-4.07%
Core
$0.81187215-1.68%
Stargate Finance
$0.58743600-2.64%
UMA Protocol
$1.61-1.79%
Livepeer
$4.06-0.31%
Synapse
$0.60611287-5.32%
Joe
$0.33356607+0.36%
Cartesi
$0.14383852-2.47%
PlayDapp
$0.17778548+0.14%
Liquity
$1.07-4.59%
OriginTrail
$0.24686189-1.36%
Nano
$0.69607800-1.79%
Nervos Network
$0.00276377-2.36%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01857471+2.48%
iExec RLC
$1.21-0.03%
Verge
$0.00518182+10.51%
API3
$0.98493276-0.10%
Numeraire
$13.51+0.16%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.21%
Merit Circle
$0.18907384-2.62%
OMG Network
$0.59055432-2.28%
Steem
$0.18799238-0.36%
Celer Network
$0.01438759-0.74%
Radicle
$1.59-1.58%
Syscoin
$0.10922681-1.99%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.13368781-1.97%
Celsius
$0.17574340-4.29%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.04-0.60%
SPACE ID
$0.25084249-0.80%
Dent
$0.00074154-0.89%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94452483-0.98%
Braintrust
$0.28132729-0.42%
Civic
$0.08708718-0.79%
MetisDAO
$16.00-5.32%
Marlin
$0.00857527+3.34%
Powerledger
$0.16031136+1.64%
Secret
$0.32600510-2.45%
Stormx
$0.00619678-9.27%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00159780-1.97%
WINkLink
$0.00006845-3.32%
Keep Network
$0.11668667-2.34%
NKN
$0.09497043-2.07%
Bifrost
$0.04442248-2.84%
Gitcoin
$0.99624865-0.56%
Chromia
$0.10561901-3.61%
Galxe
$1.29+0.11%
Hashflow
$0.34248644-0.71%
Ren
$0.05932694-1.37%
Request
$0.07512093-1.97%
Spell Token
$0.00047871+1.93%
MOBOX
$0.27397723-1.85%
Voyager Token
$0.19033602-0.28%
Bancor
$0.37230740-2.14%
WazirX
$0.12025948-4.47%
Sun Token
$0.00564712-3.83%
COTI
$0.04426579+0.22%
Origin Protocol
$0.10490500+0.20%
ARPA
$0.05117775+0.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.64812945-6.43%
XYO Network
$0.00355200-1.63%
Aavegotchi
$0.95665688-0.29%
Boba Network
$0.13851585+0.66%
Maple
$5.96-2.39%
Sweat Economy
$0.00593582+0.66%
SuperRare
$0.07391367-3.29%
Raydium
$0.20529307-1.69%
Storj
$0.29895222-1.13%
Badger DAO
$2.17-2.48%
CEEK VR
$0.04990481-0.01%
Alien Worlds
$0.01078292-1.76%
LCX
$0.05001081-0.44%
Index Chain
$0.05038210+0.01%
GAS
$2.73-0.66%
RACA
$0.00011037-0.67%
TrueFi
$0.03459249-3.21%
Moonriver
$4.91-3.50%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.49531453+0.75%
Saitama
$0.00078240+2.32%
Reef
$0.00150979-3.97%
Rally
$0.00661144-2.25%
Serum
$0.08826292-3.40%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17752732+3.88%
Polkastarter
$0.31285227-3.56%
Ethernity
$1.65-7.39%
Travala.com
$0.57775518+0.97%
LooksRare
$0.05506036-2.09%
Orchid
$0.05020399-1.27%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.03-7.82%
Velas
$0.01150312-1.82%
DIA
$0.25507883-1.84%
BarnBridge
$3.03-2.39%
Keep3rV1
$57.51-9.83%
Virtua
$0.02492394-2.35%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23021164-0.59%
Enzyme
$17.67-1.09%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101405-4.00%
Alchemix
$12.93-4.80%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16187323+12.70%
Decentral Games
$0.03377357-1.28%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.47+4.08%
Bluzelle
$0.05310686-1.63%
MXC
$0.00873439+0.71%
district0x
$0.02820179-3.42%
CLV
$0.03628017-1.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09971640-4.51%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.55%
0x
$0.21832615+0.05%
Star Atlas
$0.00147932-1.09%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.30+0.85%
Harvest Finance
$24.89-3.37%
StaFi
$0.27720619-1.54%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00372179-1.42%
Bonk
$0.00000034-3.70%
Augur
$1.69-7.97%
Rarible
$1.07-2.52%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01265820-2.04%
Tokemak
$0.57543038-2.02%
Quantstamp
$0.01124082-0.91%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03180118-2.98%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04688622-6.48%
FTX Token
$1.35-2.13%
Pepe
$0.00000128-4.47%
Threshold
$0.02425757-0.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09805346-3.29%
Human
$0.03947712+3.84%
Pitbull
$0.0000000011.82%
Tether
$0.99994388-0.11%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.59%
Dai
$0.99982879-0.40%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Barbie's Margot Robbie Has a Take on Bitcoin, Says It's a Ken Thing

MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor took the connection further, tweeting that "Bitcoin is Big Ken Energy."

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 31, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 31, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. UTC
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Margot Robbie, star of this summer's ubiquitous movie sensation Barbie, said she and director Greta Gerwig referred to two of the producers as "such Kens" when they talked about bitcoin.

In an interview with Fandango last month, Robbie said while in prep for the movie, David Heyman and Tom Acklerley (also Robbie's husband) would "start talking about bitcoin or something," she and Gerwig would say "They're being such Kens!", comparing it to the way they would talk about golf.

What "such a Ken" means could be anybody's guess and for her part Robbie did not go on to define it. She did, however, say there is such a thing as "Big Ken Energy" (no, us neither), "and that can be a good thing."

Michael Saylor, CEO of software company Microstrategy (MSTR) which owns an estimated 152,333 BTC worth roughly $4.5 billion, took the connection a bit further, recently tweeting a video of the interview under the comment "Bitcoin is Big Ken Energy."

Read More: Bullish MicroStrategy Analysts Raise Price Targets Ahead of Q2 Earnings

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Bitcointop news