Near to Help Colombian Web3 Social Network Blumer Build Token Infrastructure

Users will be able to convert Blumer tokens for other cryptocurrencies and withdraw to wallets.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJul 28, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. UTC
Near has partnered with Colombian social media platform Blumer to build token infrastructure. (Archive)

Near has partnered with Colombian social media platform Blumer to build token infrastructure. (Archive)

Near Foundation has partnered with Colombian web3 social network Blumer to provide it with token infrastructure.

Blumer started using Near Protocol to host the rewards tokens that its users receive for viewing advertising on the platform, Blumer CEO Ernesto Ruiz told CoinDesk, adding that users will be able to convert tokens to other crypto or send them to wallets using the Near blockchain.

The platform currently has 790,000 users, with Colombia leading the way, followed by Mexico and Venezuela, said Ruiz, who added that on average users receive $7 a month for using Blumer.

Besides monetizing their time on the platform by consuming ads, Blumer users can also sell NFTs or transact with crypto, Near Foundation said in a statement.

Before sealing the partnership with Near, Blumer delivered its tokens through its own blockchain infrastructure, and users in Colombia were able to convert them into cash at local Davivienda banks, Ruiz said.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Andrés Engler
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

