Despite Uproar, Crypto Bounties to Unmask Bad Actors Starts to Get Traction

The story orbits around the age-old conflict between idealism and pragmatism. From its earliest days, crypto was pitched to and well-received by people who cherish their privacy. It didn’t take long, though, to realize it was possible to figure out the owner of superficially anonymous crypto wallets, giving rise to services like Arkham, Chainalysis and Nansen. Law enforcement and Arkham users alike have used this fact to try to chase down crooks and scammers by piercing the veil of blockchain anonymity.