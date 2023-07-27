Bitcoin
Sequoia Capital Slashes Crypto Fund From $585M to $200M : WSJ

The vaunted VC firm told investors earlier in the year it would shrink the fund to reflect a changed market.

By Nelson Wang
AccessTimeIconJul 27, 2023 at 9:29 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 27, 2023 at 9:51 p.m. UTC
Sequoia tree at Sequoia National Park, California, USA (Getty Images)

Sequoia tree at Sequoia National Park, California, USA (Getty Images)

Venture capital giant Sequoia Capital has cut the size of its cryptocurrency fund by more than 65% to $200 million from $585 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sequoia told investors earlier in the year that it would shrink the fund to reflect a changed market, with the crypto fund focusing more on backing newer startups following the crypto downturn that has reduced chances to invest in larger companies, according to the Journal.

The VC firm also cut the size of its ecosystem fund, which invests in other venture funds, by half from $900 million to $450 million, according to the Journal’s sources.

Sequoia had previously made a high-profile $150 million investment in FTX, which collapsed in November.

Sequoia did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

UPDATE (July 27, 21:51 UTC): Added that Sequoia had not responded to a request for comment.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Nelson Wang is CoinDesk's news editor for the East Coast. He holds BTC and ETH above CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @NelWang on Twitter

Read more about
SequoiaVenture Capital