Amazon Expands Managed Blockchain Services
The tech giant moves deeper into Web3 infrastructure with AMB Access and Query services for developers.
Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB), a fully managed service that lets users build applications faster using provision blockchain infrastructure, expanded the general availability of Access and Query functions.
The announcement came during the two-day AWS Web3/Blockchain Summit in New York City.
Amazon Web Services is the largest provider of cloud services in the world. The Seattle-founded tech giant added Amazon Managed Blockchain to the mix in 2019 and has gradually moved further into the Web3 space. Earlier this year, Amazon (AMZN) posted new job listings for Web3 staffers.
AMB Access expands AMB’s node offerings with serverless, scalable access to blockchains. Developers can use standard remote procedure calls, a method of asking an external computing source to perform a function, to interact with digital assets and distributed applications across multiple blockchains without specialized infrastructure.
The service will initially support the Bitcoin network. AMB Query provides developers access to blockchain data across multiple chains, beginning with Bitcoin and Ethereum, through application programming interfaces (API). Pricing is done through a pay-as-you-go model.
Amazon lists the potential use cases as custodial and wallet crypto applications and Web3 consumer engagement campaigns that use non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
“Amazon Managed Blockchain Access and Query provide friction-free access to blockchain networks and their data so developers can easily create their Web3 applications,” said Saman Michael Far, VP of Financial Services Technology at AWS, in press materials.
