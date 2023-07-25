ZkSync's Largest Lender Struck by $3.4M Exploit

Bitcoin
$29,275.63+0.48%
Ethereum
$1,865.04+0.95%
XRP
$0.70596413+1.43%
Binance Coin
$238.02-0.29%
Dogecoin
$0.07698446+2.56%
Cardano
$0.30700000+0.12%
Solana
$23.43-0.05%
Tron
$0.08158488+0.77%
Polygon
$0.72252780-0.19%
Litecoin
$89.76+0.77%
Polkadot
$5.18+0.02%
Toncoin
$1.42+1.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,286.24+0.37%
Avalanche
$13.38+2.17%
Bitcoin Cash
$237.77-1.31%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000773+0.40%
Uniswap
$5.77-0.21%
Chainlink
$7.50-1.38%
Stellar
$0.14777500+1.67%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.30%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-0.74%
Monero
$162.95+0.83%
TrueUSD
$0.99997139+0.08%
Cosmos
$9.06+0.24%
Ethereum Classic
$18.10+0.39%
OKB
$42.69+0.53%
Filecoin
$4.48+1.20%
Internet Computer
$4.02-0.57%
Lido DAO
$1.98+1.86%
Hedera
$0.05224133-0.29%
Cronos
$0.05856160-0.25%
Aptos
$7.03-2.75%
Quant
$103.75+1.20%
Arbitrum
$1.17-1.75%
VeChain
$0.01865056+0.06%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36-2.32%
Maker
$1,172.80+11.94%
Aave
$71.26+1.95%
Optimism
$1.50-2.46%
The Graph
$0.11092293-3.27%
Synthetix
$2.82-0.15%
Algorand
$0.10988471+0.05%
Theta
$0.83838547+5.72%
Elrond
$32.42-0.54%
The Sandbox
$0.43138677+0.40%
Stacks
$0.59664908+0.57%
EOS
$0.74208400-0.45%
XDC Network
$0.05809429+15.73%
BitDAO
$0.54626675-3.04%
Immutable X
$0.71454368+0.70%
Tezos
$0.81131700-0.82%
ApeCoin
$2.02-3.25%
USDD
$0.99917774+0.15%
Decentraland
$0.38500608-1.14%
Axie Infinity
$6.04-2.10%
Bitcoin SV
$35.31-0.72%
Fantom
$0.24040419-1.64%
Render Token
$1.81+3.74%
Injective Protocol
$8.23+0.99%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72929713-0.44%
NEO
$8.66-0.67%
Gala
$0.02442217-1.21%
Flow
$0.58320802-0.13%
GateToken
$4.22+1.51%
Rocket Pool
$29.87-2.90%
eCash
$0.00002968-0.22%
Radix
$0.05584072-1.19%
KuCoin Token
$5.78-0.26%
Kava.io
$0.85349876-1.69%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.00%
Chiliz
$0.07746557+0.07%
Klaytn
$0.16307468-0.00%
IOTA
$0.17469762-2.27%
PAX Gold
$1,942.28+0.11%
GMX
$54.31+5.59%
Luna Classic
$0.00008274+0.83%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.52%
Frax Share
$5.89-1.18%
Casper
$0.03836271-3.56%
Huobi Token
$2.67+0.41%
Compound
$62.03-4.91%
Sui
$0.64032769+1.93%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.12%
Mina
$0.43604581-1.64%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94237745+2.68%
Arweave
$5.62-3.05%
Nexo
$0.64532694+2.79%
Dash
$31.64-1.75%
dYdX
$2.04-2.51%
Zilliqa
$0.02069277-1.26%
Woo Network
$0.19934547-1.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-1.09%
1inch Network
$0.30423065+0.00%
Enjin
$0.30880546+1.72%
Gnosis
$116.91+2.28%
Osmosis
$0.49606118-0.40%
Flare
$0.01421273+1.90%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19689500+0.01%
Mask Network
$3.57-2.63%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.26-1.48%
THORChain
$0.96176399-0.20%
Qtum
$2.61-0.74%
Loopring
$0.21903667-0.32%
Convex Finance
$3.43-0.94%
NEM
$0.02881953+0.19%
Oasis Network
$0.05070330-0.35%
Zcash
$29.91-3.35%
BLUR
$0.30508685-0.45%
Celo
$0.47799676+1.00%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.20-1.21%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.50-2.43%
Stepn
$0.21332718+0.28%
Decred
$14.87+3.42%
Illuvium
$39.52-1.17%
Holo
$0.00123965-0.99%
FLOKI
$0.00002213+0.34%
Fetch.ai
$0.21080550-0.92%
Ravencoin
$0.01819629-2.49%
Yearn Finance
$6,521.25-0.60%
Helium
$1.47-1.17%
ICON
$0.21668501-1.77%
Kusama
$22.53-0.67%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61110198-1.09%
Astar
$0.04514691+4.08%
Ankr
$0.02471681-0.55%
Wemix
$0.64704254+1.70%
Golem
$0.19717713+0.02%
SXP
$0.33891312-2.76%
Waves
$1.93+0.79%
Balancer
$4.51+0.29%
Audius
$0.17924235-0.74%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.46%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+0.66%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376640+0.66%
Wax
$0.05424480-6.55%
IoTeX
$0.01894693-1.60%
Siacoin
$0.00335331+2.37%
Aragon
$4.22+5.69%
Moonbeam
$0.23203693-1.78%
TerraUSD
$0.01603914-0.02%
SafePal
$0.41673250-0.96%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35206213-0.06%
Band Protocol
$1.18-2.75%
Amp
$0.00263920+29.13%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19705268-1.77%
Harmony
$0.01173580-0.32%
Axelar
$0.40606249+1.67%
Biconomy
$0.22210430+0.36%
Gains Network
$4.28-1.25%
Sushiswap
$0.66087168-0.97%
DigiByte
$0.00769581-0.31%
Synapse
$0.66190220+1.12%
Kyber Network
$0.68749740+8.56%
Lisk
$0.85926346+2.71%
Core
$0.81549988+0.89%
Polymath Network
$0.13500000+1.12%
Skale
$0.02609306-4.01%
Horizen
$8.69-2.54%
Stargate Finance
$0.59012976-0.44%
Joe
$0.33310295+2.42%
UMA Protocol
$1.56-0.71%
Livepeer
$3.97-4.49%
Cartesi
$0.14350624-1.92%
OriginTrail
$0.26772784+9.55%
PlayDapp
$0.17480878-1.17%
Liquity
$1.04-2.20%
Merit Circle
$0.20812205+12.16%
Nano
$0.69009388+1.44%
Nervos Network
$0.00275071+0.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+3.50%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01746714-1.19%
API3
$0.98222438-1.47%
iExec RLC
$1.16+0.96%
Verge
$0.00507391+1.32%
OMG Network
$0.58870530-1.05%
Numeraire
$13.11+2.10%
Celer Network
$0.01443786-1.49%
Steem
$0.18266980+0.36%
Syscoin
$0.11191587+1.39%
Braintrust
$0.31982592-0.50%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.55-0.33%
Coin98
$0.13502470-1.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.09+1.55%
Secret
$0.34909908+0.41%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94446664-1.89%
SPACE ID
$0.24551591-1.49%
Marlin
$0.00866636+8.72%
Civic
$0.08683704+2.52%
Celsius
$0.16300736-1.41%
MetisDAO
$15.73+0.73%
Dent
$0.00071533-0.45%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00159310+0.90%
WINkLink
$0.00006881+1.91%
Powerledger
$0.15217390-0.88%
Stormx
$0.00592117-9.10%
Keep Network
$0.11222027+1.16%
Chromia
$0.10736530-4.51%
NKN
$0.09436910+1.00%
Request
$0.07967295+6.10%
WazirX
$0.13026160+3.40%
Ren
$0.05914319-5.61%
Gitcoin
$0.96942949-8.37%
Bifrost
$0.04228526+1.23%
COTI
$0.04802059-1.76%
Hashflow
$0.33412036-0.08%
Galxe
$1.25-0.62%
Bancor
$0.38345830+2.36%
MOBOX
$0.27358628+0.69%
Sun Token
$0.00588767+1.61%
Spell Token
$0.00046125-0.74%
Aavegotchi
$0.97786679+3.34%
ARPA
$0.04942352+3.37%
Raydium
$0.21343075+1.63%
SuperRare
$0.07581333-5.64%
Boba Network
$0.13671786-0.01%
Adventure Gold
$0.59653147+2.78%
Maple
$5.80+5.29%
Origin Protocol
$0.09124919-7.34%
XYO Network
$0.00346130+1.07%
LCX
$0.05404479-2.20%
CEEK VR
$0.05025516-0.74%
Badger DAO
$2.12+1.87%
Storj
$0.28818272-0.19%
Voyager Token
$0.13755501+1.90%
Alien Worlds
$0.01063165-1.20%
GAS
$2.66+1.62%
RACA
$0.00011068+0.21%
TrueFi
$0.03470847-0.06%
Index Chain
$0.04881995-1.14%
Reef
$0.00158685-0.08%
Moonriver
$4.98+4.38%
Serum
$0.09282933-0.58%
Sweat Economy
$0.00529085-6.75%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47475388-0.56%
Saitama
$0.00073048-2.21%
Rally
$0.00634647-2.18%
Polkastarter
$0.31781827+0.39%
Velas
$0.01226522-2.16%
Orchid
$0.05026799-0.67%
LooksRare
$0.05371226+0.34%
Travala.com
$0.55332303+5.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15651768-1.48%
Ethernity
$1.55-0.06%
DIA
$0.25395770+1.47%
Virtua
$0.02509550+2.18%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23861349+2.89%
Alchemix
$14.10+0.65%
Onyxcoin
$0.00109157+4.03%
Keep3rV1
$54.46+1.17%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.77-0.13%
BarnBridge
$2.83+3.04%
Enzyme
$17.33+1.85%
Decentral Games
$0.03177803-1.97%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14554056+1.95%
Bluzelle
$0.05381292-2.70%
MXC
$0.00890001-4.31%
CLV
$0.03656044-5.73%
district0x
$0.02780000-3.14%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.08-2.34%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.86%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09706845-8.90%
0x
$0.20710480+0.19%
Star Atlas
$0.00145597-0.48%
Harvest Finance
$24.19+1.15%
Augur
$2.03+8.63%
StaFi
$0.28034497+2.36%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.03+0.39%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370431-3.49%
Bonk
$0.00000033+2.97%
Rarible
$1.08+0.38%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01339783-1.12%
Tokemak
$0.59316963-4.23%
Quantstamp
$0.01204176+0.18%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03087689-1.46%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04626472-0.02%
FTX Token
$1.38+1.42%
Pepe
$0.00000134-1.06%
Threshold
$0.02329397+0.69%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09779730-1.28%
Human
$0.04162247-5.05%
Pitbull
$0.0000000013.03%
Tether
$1.00+0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.22%
Dai
$1.00-0.17%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

ZkSync's Largest Lender Struck by $3.4M Exploit

EraLend said the threat has been contained, but advises against deposits.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 1:34 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 25, 2023 at 1:48 p.m. UTC
EraLend falls victim to $3.6 million exploit (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

EraLend falls victim to $3.6 million exploit (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

EraLend, the largest lending protocol on Ethereum scaling blockchain zkSync, has been hit by a $3.4 million read-only reentrancy attack, according to blockchain security firm CertiK.

The total amount of capital locked on EraLend slumped to $10.75 million from $18.5 million following the exploit, DefiLlama data indicate.

"We've experienced a security incident on our platform today. The threat has been contained. We've suspended all borrowing operations for now and advise against depositing USDC. We're working with partners and cybersecurity firms to address this. More updates to follow," EraLend wrote in a tweet.

A read-only reentrancy bug allows an attacker to manipulate asset prices by flooding a smart contract with repeated calls in order to steal assets.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Conic Finance was hit by a similar attack last week with the total loss of $3.6 million.

UPDATE (July 25, 13:50 UTC): Removes space from EraLend's name throughout.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.