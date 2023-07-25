Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Bridge Protocol LayerZero Passes 50M Cross-Chain Messages

The milestone highlights the demand for crypto users to transfer liquidity between chains and conduct cross-chain token swaps.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 5:09 p.m. UTC
LayerZero CEO Bryan Pellegrino at Crypto Bahamas 2022 (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

LayerZero CEO Bryan Pellegrino at Crypto Bahamas 2022 (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Bridge protocol LayerZero surpassed 50 million messages between various blockchains on Tuesday, a landmark for the interoperability platform.

This comes more than three months after LayerZero Labs, the team developing LayerZero, raised $120 million from 33 backers, including Andreessen Horowitz, auction house Christie’s, Sequoia Capital and Samsung Next.

LayerZero’s milestone highlights the demand for crypto users to transfer liquidity between chains and conduct cross-chain token swaps, despite the possible vulnerabilities.

Bridge exploits accounted for more than $2 billion in stolen assets in 2022, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

