Bridge Protocol LayerZero Passes 50M Cross-Chain Messages
The milestone highlights the demand for crypto users to transfer liquidity between chains and conduct cross-chain token swaps.
Bridge protocol LayerZero surpassed 50 million messages between various blockchains on Tuesday, a landmark for the interoperability platform.
This comes more than three months after LayerZero Labs, the team developing LayerZero, raised $120 million from 33 backers, including Andreessen Horowitz, auction house Christie’s, Sequoia Capital and Samsung Next.
LayerZero’s milestone highlights the demand for crypto users to transfer liquidity between chains and conduct cross-chain token swaps, despite the possible vulnerabilities.
Bridge exploits accounted for more than $2 billion in stolen assets in 2022, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.